AECI Limited - Notification of the availability of the Sustainability Compliance Certificate

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258

Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266

(AECI or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SUSTAINABILITY COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

Notice is hereby given to each noteholder of ZAR535,000,000 senior unsecured floating rate notes due 11 September 2026 (AECI05) and ZAR465,000,000 senior unsecured floating rate notes due 11 September 2028 (AECI06), (together referred to as the Notes), issued under the Company's ZAR5,000,000,000 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme, pursuant to the section headed "Terms and Conditions of the Notes" (the Terms and Conditions) in the programme memorandum dated 12 December 2024, as amended and restated from time to time, in accordance with Condition 20 (Notices) read with each of the amended and restated applicable pricing supplements in respect of the Notes (the Applicable Pricing Supplements), of the availability of the Sustainability Compliance Certificate (as defined in the Applicable Pricing Supplements) for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/debt-investors.php . A copy of the accompanying Sustainability Assurance Report is also available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/results-reports-presentations.phpintegrated-annual-reports .

Capitalised terms used herein which are not otherwise defined shall bear the meaning ascribed thereto in the Terms and Conditions and/or the Applicable Pricing Supplements.

Noteholders are advised that, as a result of AECI having achieved at least one of the SPTs in respect of each of the three KPIs for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, the Initial Margin applicable to the Notes will apply for the Interest Period commencing after the Sustainability Compliance Certificate Delivery Date, being 11 June 2025. Accordingly, the Margins applicable to the Notes for the Interest Period commencing on 11 June 2025 are as follows:

Bond code: AECI05 ISIN: ZAG000199258 Margin: 3 Month ZAR-JIBAR plus 139 basis points Bond code: AECI06 ISIN: ZAG000199266 Margin: 3 Month ZAR-JIBAR plus 150 basis points

Woodmead, Sandton

30 April 2025

Debt Sponsor: Questco Corporate Advisory