AECI Limited - Availability of the Groups 2024 Integrated Reporting Suite, B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report and the Guarantors' 2024 Annual Financial Statements

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

AECI LIMITED

AVAILABILITY OF THE GROUP'S 2024 INTEGRATED REPORTING SUITE, B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT AND THE GUARANTORS' 2024 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 INTEGRATED REPORTING SUITE

Further to the announcements published on Wednesday, 26 February 2025 and Tuesday, 22 April 2025, pertaining to the publication of the Group's audited consolidated and separate annual financial statements (AFS) for the year ended 31 December 2024 and the notice of annual general meeting of shareholders of AECI (AGM), respectively, shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Group's full integrated reporting suite for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 (2024 Integrated Reporting Suite) is available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/results-reports-presentations.phpresults . Alternatively, you may email AECI Investor Relations at aeciinvestorrelations@aeciworld.com to obtain your copy.

The 2024 Integrated Reporting Suite comprises, inter alia, the integrated report, the governance report (incorporating the King IV application statement), the remuneration report, the sustainability report, the Group's audited consolidated and separate AFS (which is also available through the JSE cloudlink at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2025/jse/isse/AFE/AFSFY2024.pdf ), tax transparency report and the notice of AGM, and contains the additional information required in terms of paragraph 8.62 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Company's latest annual compliance report prepared pursuant to section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, No. 53 of 2003, as amended, is available on the Company's website at https://investor.aeciworld.com/policies-and-charters.php .

AVAILABILITY OF THE GUARANTORS' 2024 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Noteholders are advised that the audited AFS for the year ended 31 December 2024 in respect of each of the guarantors (namely AECI Mining Limited, AECI Mauritius Ltd and Chemical Services Limited) to the Company's ZAR5,000,000,000 Domestic Medium Term Note Programme, are available for inspection at the registered address of AECI and via a secure electronic platform at the election of the person requesting inspection, from today, 30 April 2025. Any such requests should be submitted to AECI Investor Relations via email at aeciinvestorrelations@aeciworld.com .

The auditor reports in respect of the AFS of AECI Mauritius Ltd and Chemical Services Limited are unqualified. In respect of the AFS of AECI Mining Limited (AECI Mining), in accordance with the auditors' responsibilities in terms of section 45 of the Auditing Profession Act, the auditors reported that, during 2024, a reportable irregularity (relating to a material non-disclosure and representation of false information by a director of AECI Mining) was identified in terms of the Auditing Profession Act. The matter was reported to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors. The auditors have confirmed that the reportable irregularity is no longer occurring and they have therefore issued an unqualified opinion on the AFS of AECI Mining.

Woodmead, Sandton

30 April 2025

