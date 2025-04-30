MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol reported that its first quarter net income to parent declined to 366 million euros from 969 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.30 euros compared to 0.79 euros. Adjusted income was 651 million euros compared to 1.27 billion euros. Revenue from ordinary activities was 14.95 billion euros compared to 15.69 billion euros.Josu Jon Imaz, CEO, said: 'Albeit a fast-evolving and uncertain macro landscape, based on the visibility that we have today, the guidance for the year remains unchanged. Even under a stressed scenario, Repsol will be able to maintain a solid financial position and its shareholder distribution in 2025'.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX