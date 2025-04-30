Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 1.10 pence per ordinary share (2024: 1.05 pence) in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2025, which is an increase of 4.7% on the previous year. This will be payable on 29 August 2025 to shareholders on the register on 20 June 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 19 June 2025.

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 8 August 2025.

The Board expects at least to maintain the total full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

30 April 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


