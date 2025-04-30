Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552
30.04.25
13:29 Uhr
51,30 Euro
-0,20
-0,39 %
PR Newswire
30.04.2025 13:00 Uhr
Aker ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Aker ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the AGM that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 4 April 2025.

It was resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 26.50 per share for 2024. The dividend is payable to shareholders holding shares in the Company as per 30 April 2025. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 2 May 2025. The dividend will be paid on or about 13 May 2025. The AGM also resolved to grant Aker ASA's Board of Directors an authorization to resolve an additional dividend during 2025 based on the 2024 accounts.

The AGM elected three shareholder-appointed directors to the Board. Frank Ove Reite was re-elected for a period of two years and Karen Simon and Kristin Krohn Devold were re-elected for a period of one year, all continuing in their current roles.

The Board of Aker ASA thus consists of the following shareholder-elected directors:

  • Kjell Inge Røkke (Chair)
  • Frank Ove Reite (Deputy Chair)
  • Karen Simon (Director)
  • Kristin Krohn Devold (Director)

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com

- ENDS-

Investor contact:
Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer Aker ASA
Tel: +47 94 80 46 43
E-mail: svein.stoknes@akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-2025,c4143398

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4143398/3422027.pdf

Protokoll fra ordinær generalforsamling 2025 Aker ASA

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/4143398/ae26828bca3ed7dc.pdf

Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2025 Aker ASA

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-minutes-of-annual-general-meeting-2025-302442568.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
