Aker ASA: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2025

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Aker ASA was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the AGM that was published on Oslo Stock Exchange on 4 April 2025.

It was resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 26.50 per share for 2024. The dividend is payable to shareholders holding shares in the Company as per 30 April 2025. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 2 May 2025. The dividend will be paid on or about 13 May 2025. The AGM also resolved to grant Aker ASA's Board of Directors an authorization to resolve an additional dividend during 2025 based on the 2024 accounts.

The AGM elected three shareholder-appointed directors to the Board. Frank Ove Reite was re-elected for a period of two years and Karen Simon and Kristin Krohn Devold were re-elected for a period of one year, all continuing in their current roles.

The Board of Aker ASA thus consists of the following shareholder-elected directors:

Kjell Inge Røkke (Chair)

Frank Ove Reite (Deputy Chair)

Karen Simon (Director)

Kristin Krohn Devold (Director)

The complete minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.akerasa.com

