Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the launch of a new major EV charging project (the "Project") in collaboration with Auctus Property Fund LP, part of the Deveraux Group of Companies ("Deveraux"), to deploy 444 Level 2 charging stations across 16 rental communities in Western Canada by Fall 2027. Hypercharge is serving as the Project lead across all 16 sites, managing every stage from planning through to activation and long-term support.

The Project will be delivered in phases, beginning with six residential communities in Winnipeg, MB set to receive 282 Level 2 charging stations in 2025. In addition to featuring Hypercharge's latest charging station technology, each site will also benefit from a comprehensive range of Hypercharge professional services, including EV ready plans, electrical engineering, infrastructure buildouts, managed networking, and end-to-end project management.

Auctus Property Fund LP wholly owns Deveraux Apartment Communities, which manages nearly 5,000 apartments across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Deveraux Apartment Communities is one of the largest multi-family developers in the Prairie provinces, known for delivering thoughtfully designed and professionally managed rental communities. To date, Hypercharge and Deveraux have partnered to deploy more than 250 Level 2 charging stations across Deveraux's properties, forming a strong foundation for this expanded rollout.

"Our partnership with Deveraux has continued to evolve with each successful deployment over the past year and this latest Project reflects the shared commitment both teams have to supporting EV adoption in rental communities," said Rory Gattens, Head of Growth & Partnerships, West at Hypercharge. "Hypercharge is proud to lead the end-to-end delivery process, ensuring each site is thoughtfully planned and engineered with scalable infrastructure to support initial EV charger deployment and accommodate future demand."

"We are proud to announce the continued and significant installation of EV charging stations across our rental locations-a major step in our ongoing journey toward sustainability," said Denis Jones, Chairperson and CEO, Auctus Property Fund LP. "This initiative reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our customers while reducing our environmental impact."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

About Auctus Property Fund LP

The Auctus Property Fund LP proudly manages a portfolio valued at over $975 million in assets, consisting of almost 4,000 multi-residential units across 21 apartment communities in Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Winnipeg. Each property is managed by Deveraux Apartment Communities, an award-winning property management company wholly owned by Auctus LP.

Forward-Looking Statements

