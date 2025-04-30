Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Forms Partnership with ASE's Key Site to Power AI-Driven SmellTech in Semiconductor Smart Manufacturing

Expanding AI Nose's Commercial Opportunity for Smarter, Safer, and More Sustainable Factories

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven scent digitization, has announced it has formed a strategic partnership with ASE Chung Li ("ASECL") - a key site of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc., the world's leading provider of semiconductor assembly and test services. This new milestone expands the joint effort to power AI scent digitization in smart manufacturing. Under a legally binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Ainos and ASECL aims to first optimize AI Nose for ASECL's environment, then strategize to deploy AI Nose in ASECL's operation.

ASECL, a member of the ASE Group, delivers comprehensive semiconductor manufacturing services, including engineering test, package design, IC assembly, wafer probing, final test, and design manufacturing services (DMS).

Unlocking a New Dimension in Smart Manufacturing

Despite the growing sophistication of semiconductor fabs, airborne VOCs (volatile organic compounds) remain a largely untapped source of process insight. These compounds can subtly impact yield, equipment health, and worker safety. Ainos' AI Nose transforms VOC patterns into real-time "Smell ID" data-enabling intelligent monitoring, predictive analytics, and ESG compliance at scale.

How AI Nose Will Enhance Smart Factory Operations:

Real-Time Air Quality Monitoring for Safer Work Environments AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance & Energy Efficiency Precision Process Control & Yield Optimization Strengthening ESG Compliance & Sustainable Manufacturing

