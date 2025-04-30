Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Company delivered record annual revenue as adoption of its intelligent guest engagement platform continues to accelerate across hotels.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased to $1,496,317 in 2024, a more than 400% increase from $295,906 in 2023, driven by increased platform usage and growing subscription revenue.

The Company reported a net and comprehensive loss of $2,571,248 in 2024 (2023 - $1,843,252), reflecting strategic investments in product development, customer acquisition, and infrastructure.

"2024 marked a breakthrough year for MetaGuest.AI," said Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer. "Our platform's ability to transform guest experiences through intuitive, AI-driven tools is clearly resonating with hotel operators. We are confident in our strategy and excited to build on this momentum as we expand into new markets."

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250216

SOURCE: Metaguest.AI Incorporated