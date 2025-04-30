WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled $700 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $819 million, or $2.73 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $3.839 billion from $3.973 billion last year.Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $700 Mln. vs. $819 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $2.73 last year. -Revenue: $3.839 Bln vs. $3.973 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $10.15 to $10.55Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX