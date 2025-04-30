Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (CSE: RIPP) (OTCQB: DGCMF) (FSE: W040) ("Digital Commodities" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update amid record-breaking commodity market conditions and continued portfolio progress.

With gold recently surpassing $3,300 USD per ounce, market interest in real assets has accelerated dramatically. Digital Commodities is strategically positioned to benefit from this macro environment through its diversified portfolio of real assets and equity investments.

"We believe this is a defining moment for the commodities sector," said Brayden Sutton, President & CEO of Digital Commodities. "The world is rediscovering the importance of tangible value-and our platform is built to identify and unlock it."

Supported by an experienced board, an agile team, and a flexible structure, Digital Commodities remains focused on delivering shareholder value through disciplined, opportunistic investments in both real and digital assets. As an investment issuer centered on real assets, the Company maintains a diversified portfolio spanning physical commodities, digital assets, liquid public equities, and select private ventures. Digital Commodities remains well-capitalized, unleveraged, and committed to disciplined capital deployment.

Core Portfolio Holdings

Physical uranium holdings approximating roughly 1,454 pounds of U3O₈ held indirectly through units of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX: U.UN)

The Company maintains a strategic view on uranium as a key component of global energy transition, and believes fundamentals remain strong for long-term price appreciation. U3O₈ (triuranium octoxide) is critical to the tech sector and the future of energy because it fuels nuclear power-one of the most reliable, low-carbon energy sources needed to support the rapidly growing demand for clean electricity in data centers, AI infrastructure, and global electrification.

Physical copper holdings approximating 16,719 pounds of copper held via the Sprott Physical Copper Trust (TSX: COP.UN)

Copper is the backbone of the modern economy - often called the "glue of the modern world," copper is essential due to its unmatched conductivity and versatility. It plays a critical role across nearly every major sector-from EVs and renewable energy to semiconductors, 5G, and construction-cementing its place as a cornerstone of the digital and electrified future.

Physical silver holdings approximating 3,470 ounces of silver held via the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (TSX: PSLV)

Silver is a critical industrial metal with unmatched thermal and electrical conductivity, making it essential for solar panels, EVs, semiconductors, and the entire green energy transition-while also serving as real money and a timeless store of value in uncertain markets.

XRP holdings approximating 108,000 XRP tokens of the digital asset, leveraging Ripple's blockchain technology for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and growing institutional adoption.

The Company holds exposure to one of the most widely adopted digital assets in the blockchain space-XRP-designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and increasingly integrated into institutional settlement systems. XRP sits at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto, offering real utility in a sector seeking both scalability and regulatory clarity.

Gold Exposure: In addition to its physical metals holdings, the Company maintains strategic equity positions, including 10,000,000 common shares of Gold Finder Resources Ltd., acquired at an approximate $1.1 million pre-money valuation. Following the investment, the Company appointed a Director to Gold Finder's board at the request of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

In addition to its core holdings, Digital Commodities is actively evaluating new opportunities across the mining, energy, critical materials, and technology sectors-consistent with its disciplined, high-conviction investment strategy that avoids the use of debt or leverage.

Digital Marketing Agreements

To further amplify its brand and investment story, Digital Commodities has entered into strategic marketing agreements:

Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") is a digital marketing and IR firm that will assist with online communications and strategies with the goal of increasing awareness of the Company and its business model. This collaboration is set to enhance the Company's visibility and drive impactful growth within the investment community.

Senergy has been retained for an initial term of one month ("Term") with an anticipated start date of May 1st, 2025, to assist the Company in raising investor awareness. The agreement may be extended additional Terms by mutual written consent of the parties. In consideration for the services provided by Senergy, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $75,000 CAD plus GST for the term. The fees to Senergy will be used for coordinating and carrying out marketing of the Company and for general awareness of the Company and will also cover expenses and costs for media distribution, and advertising.

To the Company's knowledge, Senergy and its principal Aleem Fidai does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Digital Commodities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreement with Senergy is an arm's-length service provider contract and is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval. Senergy has a business address of 228-1122 Mainland Street Vancouver, BC, V6B 5L1, and its contact information is as follows: info@senergy.capital 778-772-6740.

The Company has also engaged Aktiencheck.de AG ("Aktiencheck") and its principal, Stefan Lindam, pursuant to which Aktiencheck will assist with an initial European marketing awareness program. The engagement includes up to five editorial write-ups, stand-alone e-mail marketing campaign distribution of the editorial write-ups to opt-in e-mail addresses of active investors, targeted distribution of the editorial reports to active investors, distribution of the editorial write-ups through social media to active financial investors and distribution of the editorial write-ups through the aktiencheck.de website and search engine marketing. Aktiencheck.de AG will set up on-line advertising portals and digital marketing and will be retained commencing May 1st, 2025, for a period of up to 3 months. In consideration of the marketing services to be provided by Aktiencheck, the Company has agreed to pay a total of €25,000. No shares or options will be issued to Aktiencheck.de AG or its principal as part of this engagement. To the Company's knowledge, Aktiencheck and its principal Stefan Lindam does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Digital Commodities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The agreement with Aktiencheck is an arm's-length service provider contract and is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval. Aktiencheck has a business address of Bahnhofstraße 4, 56470 Bad Marienberg, Deutschland and its contact information is as follows: stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de +49.2661.9890020.

