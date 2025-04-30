250+ patents granted since July 2023, highlighting PHINIA's continuing innovation as a newly independent company

Ongoing investment in combustion technologies, spanning diesel, gasoline, hydrogen, and alternative fuels

First Innovation Hall of Fame inductees honored, recognizing key inventors driving PHINIA's legacy of advancement

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN), a leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, is proud to announce its innovators have been named on over 250 patents since becoming a standalone company in July 2023. Achieving this milestone marks a significant moment and underscores PHINIA's deep, ongoing investment in combustion technologies across its diverse portfolio.

PHINIA has a longstanding patent legacy with over 6,000 patents issued to it over time. The company continues to invest in the future of combustion-developing solutions that span across diesel, gasoline, hydrogen, and alternative fuels. With a focus on commercial vehicle and industrial markets, PHINIA's strategy in research and development (R&D) highlights both a clear strategic focus and broad technological capabilities. PHINIA currently maintains more than 1,900 active patents across 24 jurisdictions, showcasing its role as a prolific force in powertrain and fuel system expansion.

"At PHINIA, R&D is in our DNA," said Brady Ericson, president and CEO. "We have a strong legacy of continuous improvement, and we are steadfast in our vision of advancing sustainability today to power a cleaner tomorrow. These patents reflect our commitment to product leadership and the dedication of our inventors to keep on pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We simply couldn't deliver on our promise without their ingenuity and focus. I'm proud and excited to see how they continue to inspire the next generation of innovators at PHINIA."

As a tribute to some of the inventors behind this success, PHINIA hosted its first-ever Innovation Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 10, 2025, in Gillingham, England. Four inventors were honored for their outstanding contributions to PHINIA's IP legacy, each with 20 or more granted patents during their careers.

A second celebration was held on April 23 in anticipation of World Intellectual Property (IP) Day to recognize the 11 additional PHINIA inventors that were the first to achieve Master of Innovation status, having received 10 to 19 patents.

PHINIA's deep-rooted culture of innovation remains central to its identity. The company's dedication to combustion-both traditional and emerging-ensures customers continue to benefit from the latest technologies that deliver efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

"Innovation doesn't happen by chance," said Todd Anderson, vice president and chief technology officer of PHINIA. "It's the result of relentless curiosity, hard work, and a deep understanding of our customers' challenges. At PHINIA, we're not just celebrating patents-we're investing in the future of combustion, and in the people who make it possible."

About PHINIA

PHINIA is an independent, market-leading, premium solutions and components provider, with over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships and a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI, DELCO REMY, and HARTRIDGE. With over 12,500 employees across 43 locations in 20 countries, PHINIA is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

Across commercial vehicles and industrial applications (medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, buses and other off-highway construction, marine, agricultural and aerospace and defense), light commercial vehicles (vans and trucks) and light passenger vehicles (passenger cars, mini-vans, cross-overs and sport-utility vehicles), we develop fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions designed to keep combustion engines operating at peak performance, while at the same time investing in advanced technologies to unlock the potential of alternative fuels.

By providing what the market needs today to become more efficient and sustainable, while also developing innovative products and solutions to contribute to lower carbon mobility, we are the partner of choice for a diverse array of customers powering our shared journey toward a cleaner tomorrow.

