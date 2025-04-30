TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).In the GreenRegulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) is up over 132% at $7.84. Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is up over 45% at $1.24. INVO Fertility, Inc. (IVF) is up over 40% at $2.26. Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) is up over 29% at $6.49. Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) is up over 25% at $1.66. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is up over 18% at $23.06. Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) is up over 16% at $54.70. Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) is up over 14% at $6.50. Performant Healthcare, Inc. (PHLT) is up over 11% at $2.62. INNEOVA Holdings Limited (INEO) is up over 9% at $1.31.In the RedGeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is down over 32% at $79.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is down over 18% at $29.44. InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) is down over 17% at $2.52. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) is down over 17% at $1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) is down over 15% at $28.50. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is down over 15% at $8.46. Alpha Cognition Inc. Common Stock (ACOG) is down over 15% at $4.45. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is down over 14% at $7.76. NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) is down over 13% at $5.21. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is down over 12% at $120.00.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX