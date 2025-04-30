PSEG Heroes: Gas Worker Defends Child From Dog Attack With This Everyday Item

PSEG:



It was pure instinct. I didn't even think.

Paul Manzi was stopped at a traffic light on Mount Prospect Avenue in Newark, New Jersey, when he witnessed the "surreal" scene of a young girl running into the street and around cars as a pit bull chased her, with her mother racing behind desperate to catch up to them.

While a slew of onlookers stood frozen with fear, our service technician Paul jumped into action to come to the rescue.

"When I saw a little 6- or 7-year-old girl getting attacked by an animal, it was pure instinct. I didn't even think," Paul said. "I ran to the back of my truck to get a stick, and I saw the umbrella."

"I think [the umbrella] confuses dogs. I couldn't believe it worked.

That pit bull tried to get at me, but he couldn't get around the umbrella."

Paul Manzi, PSE&G Gas worker

The umbrella was key. About a year before, during a PSE&G safety training, dog handlers shared that an open umbrella is one of the best tools to use to stop a dog attack.

"I think it confuses dogs. I couldn't believe it worked. That pit bull tried to get at me, but he couldn't get around the umbrella," Paul said, noting that while he had the dog occupied the mother and child ran behind a locked gate. Finally, the dog ran off.

Paul said that while he was searching for something to use to stop the dog, the dog had knocked the girl down and was on top of her. The girl's mother attempted to pry the dog away but couldn't. That's when Paul was able to step in. He shudders to think what could have happened to both had he not been there.

After the dog ran off , Paul checked on the pair and asked if they were okay. The mother could only reply, "No." He comforted them until an ambulance came, also staying to ensure the dog didn't return.

"It was quite the week," Paul said, noting that earlier in the week he responded to shut off gas at a house fire. Another day, he came to the aid of a cyclist he saw get struck by a car. Yet, he will never call himself a hero. "The mother is the real hero here," Paul said.

"I'm pretty boring," he said when describing himself and his nearly 19 years of service in PSE&G Gas Operations. "I'm a grandpa of four grandchildren and I think that had a lot to do with me helping that little girl."

Paul said he's a member of the PSE&G Safety Council and the company's strong safety culture also helped him kick into action when needed.

"I went back to the safety council to tell everyone how well the umbrella worked," Paul said. "Public Service is an amazing company with a great safety culture. Any one of us would have done the same thing."

We're grateful for employees like Paul, who jump into action to support members of our communities.

Hear Paul's story on ABC7 Eyewitness News below.

