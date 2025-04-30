Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. First Quarter 2025 Results

MEXICO CITY, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. reports its 2025 first quarter results. All figures are shown in nominal terms and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

1Q'25 Highlights:

Same Store Sales (SSS) grew 1.2% in Mexico, exceeding the 0.3% reported by ANTAD. for nineteen consecutive quarters.

SSS growth at Chedraui USA of 2.8% in U.S. dollars.

Consolidated EBITDA growth of 8.8%, and 12.8% when excluding RCDC transition costs at Chedraui.

Consolidated EBITDA margin was 8.4%, and 8.7% after excluding RCDC transition costs at Chedraui USA. Chedraui Mexico's total EBITDA margin increased 19 bps to 9.5%. Chedraui USA EBITDA margin stood at 7.5% of sales, and 8.1% when considering the impact of the RCDC (Rancho Cucamonga Distribution Center, CA)

Net Debt to EBITDA of 0.03x at the end of 1Q'25.

Continued store growth in Mexico with 15 stores opened during 1Q'25.

Antonio Chedraui, Grupo Comercial Chedraui's CEO, remarked:

In 2024, we accelerated our organic growth by opening 84 stores in Mexico and 6 in the United States, bringing the total number of stores to 541 and 384 respectively.

The results for the first quarter of the year reflect the commitment of our employees to offer customers the lowest prices, the products they desire, and the best possible customer experience. These efforts have translated into continued customer preference and ongoing market share gains over our competitors.

In Mexico, we are pleased to report same-store sales (SSS) growth of 1.2%, surpassing ANTAD's growth of 0.3% by 90 basis points. This marks the 19th consecutive quarter of outperforming the market, proving the effectiveness of our customer-focused strategy. Our loyalty program, "Mi Chedraui", continues to be a key differentiator as we expanded our identified customer base to 13.3 million, a 5.6% increase year-over-year. The program enabled us to reach a record 75% of sales identified through loyalty data, enhancing our ability to understand and respond to customer preferences.

At Chedraui USA, we saw growth in customer traffic across all banners, driven by our strategy of providing customers-desired assortment of quality products, especially perishables, and our commitment to provide a differentiating shopping experience, which fueled SSS growth of 2.8% in U.S. dollars in the first quarter of the year.

The marketing and pricing campaign implemented at Smart & Final during the second half of 2024, which focused on brand positioning and driving customer traffic, delivered positive results. These initiatives led to a 3.8% increase in customer count and contributed to positive same-store sales growth for the quarter.

Finally, it is important to mention that the migration of the five legacy Distribution Centers in California, which previously supplied El Super and Smart & Final, to the new Distribution Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California (RCDC) is progressing according to plan. The integration will be completed in the second quarter of the year. We expect a continued reduction in RCDC transition costs in the coming quarters and a gradual realization of the planned operational and efficiency benefits.

Conference Call Information

Date Wednesday, April 30 th, 2025

11:00 am (EST)

9:00 am (Mexico City CT)

Conference Call

Operator-assisted US toll-free dial-in number: +1 877 407 3982

Operator-assisted Mexico toll-free dial-in number: 01 800 522 0034

Operator-assisted international toll free: +1 201 493 6780

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13731734&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Webcast

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1715640&tp_key=473a030eca

SOURCE GRUPO COMERCIAL CHEDRAUI