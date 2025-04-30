LHYFE: Shareholders' Annual General Meeting documents available

Nantes (France) - 30 April 2025 - 5.30 pm. -Lhyfe shareholders (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, are informed that the Annual General Meeting will take place, on first notice:

Friday 23 May 2025 at 10.00 am.

at 1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes.

The meeting notice of the General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on 14 April 2025 in the "BALO" (number 45). This notice is available under the Investors, General meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

The convening notice was published on 30 April 2025 in the "BALO" (number 52). This notice is also available under the Investors, General meetings section , of Lhyfe's website.

The documents required by law are available to shareholders at the company's headquarters (1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes, France) and under the Investors, General meetings section , of Lhyfe's website (some of them, in French only).

From the date of the convening notice of the General Meeting and up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, any shareholder may ask the Company to send him/her the documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Code de commerce, by simple request addressed to Uptevia - Service Assemblées Générales - 90/110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex. Shareholders must provide proof of their status as such by sending a certificate of account registration.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is present in 12 European countries and had 201 employees at end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mGlrlcdpZ2ibmptvZZxqamNramuUkmGbZWrHmZVtY52bnWtklW5iZ5SXZnJimWVm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91400-0.-lhyfe_general-meeting-2025_press-release_availability-of-documents.pdf