WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Magic QuadrantTM for Finance Accounting Business Process Outsourcing. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

WNS works closely with more than 150 global CFO offices to co-create insights-led digital finance operations. WNS' deep domain knowledge combined with expertise in digital and AI solutions, data management, and advanced analytics enables clients improve operating performance and drive sustainable business growth. TRAC ONE-F, WNS'AI-integrated unified finance hyperapp, helps transform the entire Finance and Accounting (F&A) function by creating autonomous accounting processes which leverage predictive insights and forecasts to deliver timely business decisions, proactive risk management, measurable business outcomes.

"WNS is proud to once again be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Finance Accounting. By integrating Generative AI and advanced analytics into our comprehensive solution suite, we are accelerating the ability for CFOs across industries transform their financial operations and create enhanced business value," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Finance Accounting Business Process Outsourcing," Jan Ambergen, Jeffrin Francis, Miles Onafowora, 14 April, 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2025, WNS had 64,505 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

