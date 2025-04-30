KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding summons its Annual General Meeting and announces governance changes

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digital transformation of businesses across multiple sectors, releases the date of its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 10, 2025. The Group also announces a planned governance transition, beginning with the appointment of a new Deputy CEO and the scheduled departure of its current team.

A thoughtful transition and a team ready for new challenges.

As part of this transition, Mr. Guillaume Bremond (Chairman) and Mr. Clément Pacaud (Chief Executive Officer) have decided to hand over the reins after having respectively chaired the Board and led the Company for more than three years. Their departures will become effective on the date of the Annual General Meeting. Under their leadership, Klea Holding has achieved key milestones, including a strong and sustainable growth, a robust financial position, and record profitability levels since the IPO of the Company.

Board members Mr. Axel Richebraque and Ms. Anne Gaignard have also submitted their resignations, effective as of the date of the Annual General Meeting.

These solid foundations will support a new ambitious team expected to be led by Mr. Raphael Smila, Board Member and largest shareholder controlling more than 20% of the Company's capital[1], who today has been appointed Deputy CEO and is expected to assume the role of Chairman and CEO following the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The current management team will ensure a smooth and seamless transition by actively supporting the new team during this period.

A new governance and a new momentum.

The incoming team, expected to be led by Mr. Raphael Smila, brings a complementary set of skills, experiences, and fresh perspectives. This new team is committed to supporting Klea Holding's strong growth and implementing a renewed strategy underpinned by new projects.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will propose the appointment of the following new members:

Tarik El Aoufi, who brings recognized expertise in trading and derivatives and is also the co-founder of Perpetua Investment Group, a important shareholder of the Company

Mehdi El Jazouli, who has solid experience in finance and is also the co-founder of Perpetua Investment Group, an important shareholder of the Company, and

Romain Wastiaux, an independent board member with many years of recognized experience in banking and structured finance.

Mr. Raphael Smila expressed his enthusiasm about working alongside Klea Holding's teams to continue the Company's growth trajectory. "We are excited to collaborate with all employees and to build an even more promising future together", said Mr. Smila.

Klea Holding's future: a shared vision.

As Klea Holding prepares to embark on this new chapter, the Company remains true to its core values: innovation, excellence, and partnership. Both the outgoing and incoming leadership teams share a common vision of a dynamic, forward-looking company, fully committed to delivering high-quality solutions to its clients and partners.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] See press release dated 28 January 2025

[1] See 2024 annual financial report (Fr version only)

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lmdpZ5ZmY2+VyG2daciXa2ZjapmXw2GWlmfGk5VxZ8uXa2piypxlb5nGZnJimG1u

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91388-alklh-cp-gouvernance-veng.pdf