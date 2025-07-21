KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding accelerates its growth in the first half of 2025

Number of tests performed up by +55% compared with +24% in 2024;

Sales up +48% at constant exchange rates;

Confirmation of development and performance plan.

Paris, 21 July 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group specialising in the acquisition, development and digitalisation of companies in various sectors, presents its unaudited sales figures for the first half of 2025.

Acceleration in the volume of tests carried out

Number of tests performed (in volume) H1 2024 H1 2025 Var. 25/24 Medical Fitness tests 68,515 105,342 +54% Health & Wellness tests 1,698 3,712 +119% Total number of tests performed 70,213 109,054 +55 %

The volume of tests carried out in the 3 Smart Salem medical centres in Dubai increased by +55% between the first half of 2024 and the first half of 2025. This performance confirms the continued growth in Medical Fitness tests (+54%) and the rise in Health Check tests (+119%).

This remarkable performance comes on the back of +24% annual growth in 2024 and +31% growth in the first quarter of 2025.

Strong sales growth despite unfavourable currency impact

At 30 June - €m - unaudited financials H1 2024[1] H1 2025[2] Var. 25/24

published Var. 25/24 cst. rate Medical Fitness segment 7.5 10.3 +37% +39% Health & Wellness tests and other segments 0.4 0.9 +139% +142% Other revenues[3] 0.0 0.3 - - Klea Holding consolidated sales 7.9 11.5 +46% +48%

On the back of this increase in the number of tests, half-year sales reached €11.5m, up +46% on a reported basis, taking into account the unfavourable impact of exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, sales growth was +48%.

Smart Salem is also benefiting from the first revenues from the new services developed since 2024, in particular around occupational health tests.

Confirmation of objectives

Klea Holding confirms the elements of its roadmap unveiled at the last Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, at which Raphael Smila, a director and the largest shareholder controlling more than 20% of the company's capital, was appointed Chairman and CEO.

This plan is based on the following elements:

Drastic cost reductions at Klea Holding and its subsidiaries. EBITDA 2025 expected to improve significantly. Continued and accelerated deleveraging of the Group.

The Group also confirms its intention to develop its activities in Dubai (Smart Salem) and Saudi Arabia (Smart Health).

An update on these various projects will be provided as they progress, and at the latest when the half-year results are published.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] Average exchange rate H1 2024: EUR/AED = 3.9726

[2] Average exchange rate H1 2025: EUR/AED = 4.0178

[3] Occupational health tests, pre-employment tests, service charges, etc.

------------------------



