Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 08:04
0,177 Euro
+4,86 % +0,008
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLEA HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLEA HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1790,18009:31
Actusnews Wire
12.05.2025 07:53 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding mark strong start to Q2 2025 with new monthly record in April for its subsidiary Smart Salem

Finanznachrichten News
  • Smart Salem conducted almost 18,500 tests in April 2025 and sets a new monthly record (previous record was 17,710 tests performed in January 2025)
  • The centers conducted 17,877 Medical Fitness tests and 620 Wellness tests, totaling 18,497 tests i.e., an average of 841 tests per day
  • Smart Salem is pursuing strong and steady growth in 2025

Paris, May 12, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces a new monthly customer record in April 2025 at Smart Salem, its fully owned subsidiary.

Following a strong performance in Q1-2025 (+31% compared with Q1-2024[1]), Smart Salem hits a new monthly attendance record by carrying out a total of 18,497 tests in April 2025 (17,877 Medical Fitness + 620 Wellness tests), compared with 9,217 tests performed in April 2024 (8,990 Medical Fitness + 227 Wellness), translating into a year-on-year volume growth of +94%. Previous absolute record was 17,710 tests performed in January 2025.

Smart Salem centers have performed an average of 841 tests/day in April 2025, providing over 4,000 tests per week across its 3 centers.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, comments: "Smart Salem continues to perform strongly and steadily in 2025, demonstrating the success of our diversification and marketing strategy which is translating into growing footfall figures week after week."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] See press release dated from 07 April 2025

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mG6dYsVol2qXlWmdaplrmWiYa2hqlmaaaWWcm2RqYpvJnWmRm5pompvJZnJim2Zs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91616-alklh-cp-apr-monthly-record-eng-vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.