KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding mark strong start to Q2 2025 with new monthly record in April for its subsidiary Smart Salem

Smart Salem conducted almost 18,500 tests in April 2025 and sets a new monthly record (previous record was 17,710 tests performed in January 2025)

The centers conducted 17,877 Medical Fitness tests and 620 Wellness tests, totaling 18,497 tests i.e., an average of 841 tests per day

Smart Salem is pursuing strong and steady growth in 2025

Paris, May 12, 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, announces a new monthly customer record in April 2025 at Smart Salem, its fully owned subsidiary.

Following a strong performance in Q1-2025 (+31% compared with Q1-2024[1]), Smart Salem hits a new monthly attendance record by carrying out a total of 18,497 tests in April 2025 (17,877 Medical Fitness + 620 Wellness tests), compared with 9,217 tests performed in April 2024 (8,990 Medical Fitness + 227 Wellness), translating into a year-on-year volume growth of +94%. Previous absolute record was 17,710 tests performed in January 2025.

Smart Salem centers have performed an average of 841 tests/day in April 2025, providing over 4,000 tests per week across its 3 centers.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, comments: "Smart Salem continues to perform strongly and steadily in 2025, demonstrating the success of our diversification and marketing strategy which is translating into growing footfall figures week after week."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

