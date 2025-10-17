KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding confirms its hypergrowth in the Q3 2025 and its annual targets

Number of tests performed increased by +35% in Q3 and by +48% at the end of the 9M of the financial year.

New revenue record in September 2025 in the Health & Wellness segment.

Work resumes on the opening of the first Smart Health digital medical centre in Saudi Arabia.

Confirmation of objectives: significant improvement in EBITDA, reduction of the Group's debt and return to shareholders.

Paris, 17 October 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group specialising in the acquisition, development and digitalisation of companies in various sectors, provides an update on its activity for the third quarter of 2025.

New surge in the number of tests carried out

Number of tests performed (in volume) T3 2024 T3 2025 Var. 25/24 Medical Fitness tests 33,239 44,209 +33% Health & Wellness tests 1,380 2,380 +72% Total number of tests performed 34,619 46,589 +35 %

Number of tests performed (in volume) 9M 2024 9M 2025 Var. 25/24 Medical Fitness tests 101,844 149,551 +47% Health & Wellness tests 3,060 6,092 +99% Total number of tests performed 104,904 155,643 +48 %

The volume of tests performed at the three Smart Salem medical centres in Dubai increased by 35% in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024, and by 48% cumulatively since the beginning of the financial year. The Group continues to achieve record performances, both in terms of the number of Medical Fitness tests (+33% in Q3 and +47% over 9 months) and Health & Wellness test (up 72% and 9% respectively in Q3 and 9 months).

Record in September 2025 in the Health & Wellness segment and price increases

This hypergrowth was generated when Smart Salem decided to implement a policy of increasing prices on its Health & Wellness offering in order to reflect the high added value of its offering (pricing power).

Thanks to this controlled price increase, the average price of a Health & Well test reached a record high in September 2025 at AED 1,580[1]. This compares with an average price for the Medical Fitness test of AED 430. This policy has not had an impact on business volume, with Smart Salem carrying out 871 Health & Wellness tests in September 2025, compared with a monthly average of 677 since the beginning of 2025.

Work resumes on the opening of the first digital medical centre in Saudi Arabia

Alongside this strong performance in Dubai, the Group is fully committed to its development in Saudi Arabia through its subsidiary Smart Health. Following the signing of the partnership agreement with Mobadara Investment and the obtaining of prior authorisations, work has resumed on the first digital medical centre at KAFD in Riyadh. The target remains an opening in early 2026, which will contribute to the Group's growth and diversification of revenue sources. The Company will communicate on the completion of the work and the date set for the opening, depending on prior administrative authorisations.

For the record, under the shareholder agreement, most of the future expenditure (Capex & Opex) will be covered mainly by Mobadara Investment.

Confirmation of objectives

In this context, Klea Holding confirms its priority objectives for 2025, namely:

Significant improvement in annual EBITDA, following a doubling in the first half of 2025. Group debt reduction, thanks to cash flow generated by operations and the repayment, as announced, of Smart Salem's entire debt (€0.3 million as at 30 June 2025) in September 2025. Return to shareholders through the implementation of a share buyback programme and the announced cancellation of all outstanding PARK share warrants.

[1] Current exchange rate: EUR/AED = 4.2561

