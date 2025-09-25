KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding repurchases the remaining PARK warrants in order to definitively cancel the last dilutive instruments

Paris, 25 September 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digital transformation of companies in various sectors, announces that it has repurchased the 22,831,050 PARK warrants (BSA) still in circulation for a total amount of €1,278,539 with a view to cancelling them, thereby avoiding any risk of future dilution.

The price set is €0.056 per warrant, compared with an implied value of €0.085 based on the current share price, ensuring immediate value creation for shareholders. The Company has also negotiated a deferral of payments due to it over a period of 24 months, i.e. until 23 September 2027 at the latest and without interest, to be able to prioritize available cash (€3.2 million as at 30 June 2025) for the potential needs of its subsidiaries Smart Salem in Dubai and Smart Health in Saudi Arabia.

For the record, Klea Holding announced at the end of August that it had repurchased and cancelled 20,000,652 outstanding PARK warrants. This transaction covers the balance of PARK warrants that were still outstanding.

Raphael Smila, Chairman & CEO of Klea Holding, said: "Through this transaction, we are confirming our ambition to create value for shareholders, in particular by cancelling dilutive instruments that have become unnecessary, as Klea Holding now has the means to self-finance the development of its activities. I would also like to thank Park Partners for its commitment in agreeing to waive the exercise of the share warrants in its possession, to sell them at a price below their implied value and to spread the payments over time and at our convenience."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJltkpVqZWydnGxuaZZpbWKVl2iVxpPIaWeZmZdvk8jGbpxlx21qnJSeZnJllmlv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94149-alklh-cp-rachat_bsa_solde_eng.pdf