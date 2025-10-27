KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding strengthens its presence in Dubai with its first strategic real estate investment in the flagship Lumena Alta project

Paris, 27 October 2025

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group specialising in the acquisition, development and digitalisation of companies in various sectors, announces its first real estate investment in Dubai as part of a prestigious office property development project, Lumena Alta, developed by Omniyat, one of the emirate's most reputable developers. This investment is part of a strategy to diversify the drivers of shareholder value creation.

Lumena Alta is Omniyat's new mixed-use masterpiece that will rise 380 metres above the Dubai skyline at the entrance to Business Bay. The tower combines Class A office space with a 5-star Sky Hotel, fine dining restaurants and wellness facilities. Its aerodynamic design and twisted glass façade symbolise clarity, ambition and limitless growth. Certified LEED Platinum, WELL Building Platinum, WiredScore Platinum and SmartScore Platinum, the tower combines sustainability, smart technology and energy efficiency for future-ready workspaces.

The office space acquired by Klea Holding, with a surface area of approximately 4,468 sq feet, may be leased or resold, depending on market conditions. Delivery of the tower is scheduled for the third quarter of 2030.

This project is part of Klea Holding's strategic development plan in the Gulf region (GCC), with the creation of a dedicated real estate subsidiary. With its strong local presence through Smart Salem, the leading network of digital medical analysis centres accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), acquired in 2021, Klea Holding has in-depth knowledge of the emirate's economic and regulatory environment, enabling it to seize the best opportunities in the market.

Thanks to its financial strength and the cash flow generated each month by Smart Salem, Klea Holding is perfectly capable of supporting this project (which could, if necessary, be refinanced by the bank on a non-dilutive basis) without compromising its development projects already underway in Dubai (plans to open a new centre to complete the network in the region) and Saudi Arabia (opening of the first centre of the Smart Health subsidiary in early 2026).

This initial investment, worth an initial AED 28.1 million (€6.6 million) excluding register fees, marks an important step in Klea Holding's expansion strategy within the Dubai property market, driven by sustained economic growth and strong demand for premium office space. The current shortage of quality workspace in the emirate offers prospects for double-digit returns.

The reservation has been signed and accompanied by an initial payment equivalent to 5% of the total investment amount, financed from equity. The sale contract is expected to be signed in early 2026 and payments will be spread out until the offices are handed over, which is scheduled for 2030.

Raphaël Smila, CEO of Klea Holding, said: "This project illustrates our desire to capitalise on Dubai's dynamism and our in-depth knowledge of the market in order to create sustainable value for our shareholders. Thanks to our local presence, our investment capacity and our banking network, we are able to seize the most promising opportunities in the market without any dilutive impact on shareholders. Beyond this initial opportunity, we are exploring the possibility of making further property investments in the coming months."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

