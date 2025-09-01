Anzeige
WKN: A2PZ7S | ISIN: FR0013481835 | Ticker-Symbol: 7V91
Frankfurt
01.09.25 | 08:05
0,218 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLEA HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLEA HOLDING 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2180,21914:01
Actusnews Wire
01.09.2025 12:23 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding repurchases and cancels PARK warrants to limit shareholder dilution

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digital transformation of businesses across multiple sectors, announces the repurchase and cancellation of 20,000,652 outstanding PARK warrants for a total amount of €462,885, broken down as follows:

  • PARK warrants - Tranche 3: 16,233,767 warrants repurchased and cancelled for €162,337;
  • PARK warrants - Tranche 5: 3,756,885 warrants repurchased and cancelled for €300,548.

This operation is part of the Group's strategy to limit shareholder dilution and confirms that the company does not rely on these financing instruments to support its development. Klea Holding has sufficient cash reserves to finance its operations and growth projects.

Klea Holding est d'ailleurs également en négociation pour le rachat et l'annulation de la Tranche 4 des BSA PARK, représentant 22 831 050 BSA, à un prix d'exercice de 0,16 € à échéance au 3 novembre 2025.

A clear financial strategy

In line with the priorities outlined at the Annual General Meeting held on June 10, 2025, the Board of Directors reaffirms its strategic objectives:

  • Capital stability: avoid increasing the number of shares outstanding and reduce it through share buybacks;
  • Progressive deleveraging: significantly reduce Klea's debt, with a target of achieving zero debt by the end of 2026. In this regard, all Smart Salem debt will be repaid by September 2025;
  • Cost optimization: drastically reduce holding company expenses.

Finally, Klea Holding confirms that these warrant buyback operations will have no impact on the 2025 financial results.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2xuacpol5yVm2yaasaYmmeYa5tpxWnJmpbHxZNoaJeZaWqSlm6UnMiXZnJknGhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93736-alklh_cp_rachat_bsa_2025-08-25-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
