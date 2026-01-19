KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding reports profitable growth of 34% in turnover in 2025 at constant exchange rates

Strong performance (+25% at constant currency) in the Medical Fitness segment.

Revenue from the Medical Fitness segment & other services increased by a factor of 2.5.

Confirmation of the target for strong EBITDA growth in 2025.

First digital medical centre to open soon in Saudi Arabia.

Paris, 19 January 2026

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group specialising in the acquisition, development and digitalisation of companies in various sectors, announces its unaudited turnover for the 2025 financial year. On this occasion, the Group confirms its objectives for the past financial year and the favourable outlook for the financial year that has just begun.

Very good growth in new services

At 31 December - €m - unaudited financials 2024 2025[1] Var. 25/24

published Var. 25/24 cst. rate Medical Fitness segment 16.0 19.1 +20% +25% Health & Wellness tests and other segments 1.0 2.4 +142% +153% Other revenues[2] 0.3 0.6 +86% +94% Klea Holding consolidated sales 17.3 22.1 +28% +34%

Thanks to the annual growth in the volume of tests carried out at the three Smart Salem medical centres in Dubai and the price increase policy initiated in the second half of 2025 on the Health & Wellness segment to reflect the high added value of its offering (pricing power), Klea Holding saw its annual turnover increase by +34% at constant exchange rates.

Medical Fitness segment represents the core business and have grown by 25% at constant exchange rates. The Health & Wellness segment is experiencing even stronger growth, with revenue increasing 2.5-fold at constant exchange rates. Ultimately, all new services, excluding Medical Fitness, will account for 14% of annual revenue in 2025, compared with only 8% in 2024.

After taking into account exchange rate fluctuations (depreciation of the AED against the EUR), annual revenue for 2025 is estimated at €22.1 million, compared with €17.3 million in 2024, representing growth of +28%.

Confirmation of 2025 financial targets

In this context, Klea Holding is expected to exceed its target of 30% to 40% growth in EBITDA in 2025 at constant exchange rates for its subsidiary Smart Salem. Given the unfavourable impact of exchange rate fluctuations, the subsidiary is expected to post EBITDA of between €8m and €9m (compared with €6.5m in 2024) and contribute to the sharp improvement in consolidated annual EBITDA.

At the same time, Klea Holding is continuing to steadily reduce its debt, thanks to cash flow generated by its business, and its shareholder return policy, through the implementation of a share buyback programme and the announced cancellation of all outstanding PARK share warrants.

First digital medical centre to open soon in Saudi Arabia

For the 2026 financial year, which has just begun, Klea Holding remains very confident in the development prospects for Smart Salem in Dubai, with discussions underway on the development of new additional services in existing centres and constructive exchanges with local authorities with a view to opening new centres.

In parallel with this solid performance in Dubai, the Group is confirming its development in Saudi Arabia through its subsidiary Smart Health, with the planned opening in March/April 2026 of the first digital medical centre in KAFD in Riyadh[3]. This new subsidiary will contribute to the Group's profitable growth and diversification of revenue streams.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] Average exchange rate for 2024: EUR/AED = 3.9749

[2] Average exchange rate for 2025: EUR/AED = 4.1526

[2] Occupational health tests, pre-employment tests, service charges, etc.

[3] [3] The date chosen and the first photos of the centre will be announced shortly.

