Regulatory News:

emeis S.A. (the "Company") (Paris:EMEIS) filed, today, its 2024 Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF").

The 2024 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML version, is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force.

It includes:

the annual financial report including the 2024 management report and the Company's individual accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements;

the sustainability information;

the report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

the Statutory Auditors' reports.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document provides up-to-date information, notably on page 362, on the current situation and outlook of the Group.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is available (in French) on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website www.emeis.com, Section Investors Shareholders Financial information and publications Universal Registration Document.

It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to relations-investisseurs@emeis.com and it is available free of charge and upon written request sent to the Company's headquarters (emeis S.A., Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès 92813 Puteaux Cedex).

An English version will be available on the Company's website without undue delay.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 280,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250430033538/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com



IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER // Laurence HEILBRONN

+33 6 78 37 27 60 // +336 89 87 61 37

clebarbier@image7.fr // lheilbronn@image7.fr



Investor Relations

Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com



Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)

0 805 480 480



NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

+33 1 44 71 94 94

emeis@newcap.eu