Q1 2025: Revenue1) growth of 11.8% at constant exchange rates to CHF 322.0m

Compagnie Financière Tradition continues its growth since the beginning of the year, maintaining the positive trend from previous years at constant exchange rates. Indeed, consolidated revenue, including the share of joint ventures, increased by 11.8% at constant exchange rates (+13.5% at current exchange rates) in the first quarter of the year. This performance was achieved in a market environment characterized by a cautious approach from major central banks in response to mixed economic signals, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and increased volatility, which benefitted the Group's activities.

The revenue breakdown is as follows:

CHFm 2025 2024 Variation at current exchange rates Variation at constant exchange rates Reported revenue (IFRS) 294.7 265.6 +10.9% +9.2% Revenue including share of joint ventures1) 322.0 283.8 +13.5% +11.8% Interdealer broking business (IDB) 309.5 276.8 +11.8% +10.1% Retail investors (Non-IDB) 12.5 7.0 +77.8% +77.6%

The activity with retail investors (Non-IDB) showed a significant revenue increase, rising by 77.6% at constant exchange rates (+77.8% at current exchange rates). This growth was notably driven by the integration of Money Partners Group, following its acquisition by Gaitame.com last December, further strengthening Gaitame.com's presence in the Japanese online brokerage market.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

