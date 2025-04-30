Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2025) - Compagnie Financière Tradition's annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 22 May 2025 at 3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors will be published on 1st May 2025 in the "FOSC", and is also available on the Company's website at

https://tradition.com/financials/press-releases/2025.aspx

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 26 May 2025 and the dividend will be paid in cash on 28 May 2025.

The Company informs its shareholders that a resolution will be presented at the upcoming General Meeting to authorize the early cancellation of treasury shares acquired up to April 29, 2025, under the share buyback program launched on August 21, 2023, through the second trading line. This proposal aligns with the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure. Additionally, the share buyback program will continue as planned until May 2026.

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

