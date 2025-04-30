SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of 793 million euros or 1.01 euro per share, up from 595 million euros or 0.76 euro per share last year.Adjusted EBIT rose 8% to 624 million euros from 577 million euros last year. Reported EBIT dropped 22% to 473 million euros from 609 million euros.Consolidated revenues for the first quarter rose 6% to 13.542 billion euros from 12.83 billion euros last year.A total of 136 commercial aircraft were delivered compared to 142 aircraft in the prior year. The deliveries comprise of 17 A220s, 106 A320 Family, 4 A330s and 9 A350s.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX