Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
30.04.25
15:25 Uhr
0,110 Euro
-0,003
-2,30 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.04.2025 21:58 Uhr
Vow ASA: VOW ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2024

Vow ASA has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024, as approved by the Board of Directors.

The report, including the ESEF file, is enclosed and is also available on the company's website: www.vowasa.com under Investor Relations: https://www.vowasa.com/investor/results-reports.

Subsequent to year-end, the Group recognised a non-cash impairment loss on its investment in Vow Green Metals AS. In connection with events occurring after the reporting period, management concluded that the quoted share price as of 31 December 2024 represents the best estimate of fair value. Consequently, an impairment loss of NOK 41.8 million has been recognised in the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024.

As a result of the impairment, the Group's result for the full year 2024 amounts to negative NOK 132.0 million, and the equity ratio as of 31 December 2024 stands at 33.7%, compared to a result of negative NOK 90.2 million and an equity ratio of 35.5% as reported in the preliminary Q4 2024 report.


For more information, please contact:

Jonny Hansen, Interim CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 901 89 181
Email: jonny.hansen@vowasa.com

Tina Tønnessen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 406 39 556
Email: tina.tonnessen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

The information is such that Vow ASA is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • Vow - Annual and Sustainability Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/75d6b468-4e27-4d22-bb6f-7779b8f865c1)
  • vowasa-2024-12-31-0-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9173189a-f265-415c-b59a-86861ccef9f4)

