Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.: Havertys Reports Operating Results for First Quarter 2025

HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT)(NYSE:HVT.A) today reported operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First quarter 2025 versus first quarter 2024:

Diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $0.23 versus $0.14.

Consolidated sales decreased 1.3% to $181.6 million. Comparable store sales decreased 4.8%.

Gross profit margin was 61.2% compared to 60.3%.

Steven G. Burdette, President and CEO said, "We are pleased to report solid first quarter results with improved gross margins, earnings, and expense control, despite facing several headwinds, including a weak housing market, atypical winter weather in the South, low consumer confidence, and significant shifts in trade policy.

Throughout our 140-year history, we have consistently demonstrated resilience in navigating changes in U.S. economic policy. This experience, along with our solid balance sheet, has equipped us to effectively manage the dynamic U.S. trade policy environment while continuing to serve our customers and deliver value to our shareholders."

First Quarter ended March 31, 2025 Compared to Same Period of 2024

Total sales down 1.3%, comp-store sales down 4.8% for the quarter. Total written business was down 2.6% and comp-store written business declined 6.3% for the quarter.

Design consultants accounted for 33.2% of written business in 2025 and 32.4% in 2024.

Gross profit margins increased to 61.2% in 2025 from 60.3% in 2024.

SG&A expenses were 59.0% of sales versus 59.4% and decreased $2.2 million. The primary drivers of this change are: decrease of $2.0 million in selling expenses as these are predominantly variable costs tied to commissioned-based compensation expense and third-party creditor costs. decrease in warehouse and delivery costs of $1.7 million driven by lower salaries and related benefit costs. decrease in advertising costs of $1.1 million aligning with the reduction of sales. increase in occupancy costs of $1.6 million largely due to costs related to new locations. increase in administrative expenses of $1.0 million primarily from increased salaries and stock compensation costs.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 are $118.3 million.

Generated $6.2 million in cash from operating activities primarily from earnings and changes in working capital including a $5.3 million increase in inventories, $2.0 million increase in customer deposits, and a $4.5 million decrease in accrued liabilities and vendor repayments.

Invested $6.1 million in capital expenditures.

Purchased approximately 94,000 shares of common stock for $2.0 million.

Paid $5.2 million in quarterly cash dividends.

No debt outstanding at March 31, 2025, and credit availability of $80.0 million.

Expectations and Other

Our 2025 guidance includes tariffs currently in effect as of April 30, 2025, but excludes the effects of additional proposed tariffs that have been paused by the Trump Administration. We are closely monitoring the tariff negotiations and evaluating the impact to minimize the effects on our business.

Our expectations for gross profit margins for 2025 are unchanged from our prior guidance and are between 60.0% to 60.5%. Gross profit margins fluctuate quarter to quarter in relation to our promotional cadence.

Fixed and discretionary expenses within SG&A for the full year of 2025 are expected to be in the $291.0 to $293.0 million range, unchanged from our previous guidance. Variable SG&A expenses for the full year of 2025 are anticipated to be in the 18.6% to 19.0% range, a decrease from our previous guidance driven by lower warehouse and delivery costs and third-party credit expense.

Our effective tax rate for 2025 is expected to be 26.5%, excluding the impact from discrete items and any new tax legislation.

Planned capital expenditures for the full year of 2025 are approximately $24.0 million, a $3 million decrease from our previous guidance due to tariff uncertainty. We expect retail square footage will increase approximately 2.0% in 2025 over 2024.

Key Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Results of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Sales $ 181.6 $ 184.0 Gross Profit 111.1 111.0 Gross profit as a % of sales 61.2 60.3 SGA Variable 33.6 37.0 Fixed 73.6 72.4 Total 107.2 109.4 SGA as a % of sales Variable 18.5 20.1 Fixed 40.5 39.3 Total 59.0 59.4 Pre-tax income 5.3 3.2 Pre-tax income as a % of sales 2.9 1.7 Net income 3.8 2.4 Net income as a % of sales 2.1 1.3 Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") $ 0.23 $ 0.14

Other Financial and Operations Data

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 EBITDA (in millions)(1) $ 9.9 $ 6.6 Sales per square foot $ 162 $ 169 Average ticket $ 3,314 $ 3,195

Liquidity Measures

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, Free Cash Flow 2025 2024 Cash Returns to Shareholders 2025 2024 Operating cash flow $ 6.2 $ 3.1 Share repurchases $ 2.0 $ - Dividends 5.2 4.8 Capital expenditures (6.1 ) (6.4 ) Cash returns to shareholders $ 7.2 $ 4.8 Free cash flow $ 0.1 $ (3.3 ) Cash at period end $ 118.3 $ 117.9

(1) See the reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics at the end of the release.

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Net sales $ 181,567 $ 183,997 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 70,484 72,978 Gross profit 111,083 111,019 Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 107,202 109,356 Other (income) expense, net (158 ) 23 Total expenses 107,044 109,379 Income before interest and income taxes 4,039 1,640 Interest income, net 1,254 1,555 Income before income taxes 5,293 3,195 Income tax expense 1,515 802 Net income $ 3,778 $ 2,393 Basic earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.24 $ 0.15 Class A Common Stock $ 0.21 $ 0.13 Diluted earnings per share: Common Stock $ 0.23 $ 0.14 Class A Common Stock $ 0.21 $ 0.13 Cash dividends per share: Common Stock $ 0.32 $ 0.30 Class A Common Stock $ 0.30 $ 0.28

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,941 $ 120,034 $ 111,818 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,347 6,280 6,045 Inventories 88,704 83,419 92,078 Prepaid expenses 12,025 14,576 17,361 Other current assets 13,722 14,587 13,697 Total current assets 232,739 238,896 240,999 Property and equipment, net 182,002 182,622 173,128 Right-of-use lease assets 193,928 194,411 196,976 Deferred income taxes 18,001 17,075 15,594 Other assets 16,020 15,743 13,832 Total assets $ 642,690 $ 648,747 $ 640,529 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,850 $ 14,914 $ 16,980 Customer deposits 42,760 40,733 40,912 Accrued liabilities 32,361 39,635 35,681 Current lease liabilities 36,676 36,283 37,572 Total current liabilities 128,647 131,565 131,145 Noncurrent lease liabilities 181,065 182,096 174,680 Other liabilities 27,617 27,525 28,014 Total liabilities 337,329 341,186 333,839 Stockholders' equity 305,361 307,561 306,690 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 642,690 $ 648,747 $ 640,529

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 3,778 $ 2,393 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,895 4,946 Share-based compensation expense 2,080 2,643 Other (924 ) 58 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Inventories (5,285 ) 1,878 Customer deposits 2,027 5,075 Other assets and liabilities 3,124 (1,104 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,541 ) (12,754 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 6,154 3,135 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (6,127 ) (6,399 ) Proceeds from sale of land, property and equipment 5 48 Net cash used in investing activities (6,122 ) (6,351 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Dividends paid (5,173 ) (4,845 ) Common stock repurchased (2,000 ) - Taxes on vested restricted shares (885 ) (1,853 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,058 ) (6,698 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents during the period (8,026 ) (9,914 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 126,314 127,777 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 118,288 $ 117,863

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors.

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Income before income taxes, as reported $ 5,293 $ 3,195 Interest income, net (1,254 ) (1,555 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,895 4,946 EBITDA $ 9,934 $ 6,586

Comparable Store Sales?

Comparable-store or "comp-store" sales is a measure which indicates the performance of our existing stores and website by comparing the sales growth for stores and online for a particular month over the corresponding month in the prior year. Stores are considered non-comparable if they were not open during the corresponding month or if the selling square footage has been changed significantly.

Cost of Goods Sold and SG&A Expense?

We include substantially all our occupancy and home delivery costs in SG&A expense as well as a portion of our warehousing expenses.? Accordingly, our gross profit may not be comparable to those entities that include these costs in cost of goods sold.?

We classify our SG&A expenses as either variable or fixed and discretionary.? Our variable expenses are comprised of selling and delivery costs.? Selling expenses are primarily compensation and related benefits for our commission-based sales associates, the discount we pay for third party financing of customer sales and transaction fees for credit card usage.? We do not outsource delivery, so these costs include personnel, fuel, and other expenses related to this function.? Fixed and discretionary expenses are comprised of rent, depreciation and amortization and other occupancy costs for stores, warehouses and offices, and all advertising and administrative costs.?

Conference Call Information

The company invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on May 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET at its website, ir.havertys.com. If you cannot listen live, a replay will be available on the day of the conference call at the website at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website havertys.com.?

Safe Harbor

This press release contains, and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations for retail and operating margins, selling square footage and capital expenditures for 2025, our liquidity position to continue to fund our growth plans, and our efforts and initiatives to execute our strategic plan.

We caution that our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, and they should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: competition from national, regional and local retailers of home furnishings; our ability to anticipate changes in consumer preferences; our ability to successfully implement our growth and other strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; importing merchandise from foreign sources; fluctuations and volatility in the cost of raw materials and components; our dependence on third-party producers to meet our requirements; our vendors' ability to meet our quality control standards or comply with changes to the legislative or regulatory framework regarding product safety; risks in our supply chain, including price, availability and quality of raw materials and components utilized in the products we sell and our ability to forecast our supply chain needs; our reliance on third-party transportation vendors for product shipments from our suppliers; the effects of labor disruptions or labor shortages; and our ability to attract and retain key employees; the rise of oil and gasoline prices; increased transportation costs; damage to one of our distribution centers; the vulnerability of our information technology infrastructure to cyber-attacks, breaches and other disruptions; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions, and changing government policies, laws and regulations; pending or unforeseen litigation; as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 and from time to time in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements describe our expectations only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, and other reports filed with the SEC.?

