Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Reports Strong Q1 Operational Growth Across Manufacturer, Product, and Pharmacy Expansion with Over 350 New Pharmacies Added to Its Nationwide Network

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) ("Wellgistics Health"), a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services, today announced key unaudited operational performance highlights for the first quarter of 2025, signaling continued acceleration across its national platform.

Some of Wellgistics Health's Q1 2025 operational highlights include:

354 new independent pharmacies added

22 new pharmaceutical manufacturers onboarded

57 new prescription drug products integrated into the portfolio

"These numbers are a clear signal the industry is demanding change," said Brian Norton, CEO of Wellgistics Health. "We're cutting through the noise of bloated, outdated systems and building an innovative, direct, transparent path between manufacturers, pharmacies, and patients-with real accretive results becoming apparent."

Wellgistics Health is equipping independent pharmacies with the pricing, tools, and supply chain access needed to migrate from a survival to a leadership role. As the industry shifts, this growth reflects a clear departure from the Big Three status quo towards faster, more equitable, and more pharmacy-first solutions.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a holding company for existing and future planned operating companies centered around healthcare technology and pharmaceutical services. It seeks to be a micro health ecosystem, with a portfolio of companies consisting of a technology platform, pharmacy, and wholesale operations that provide novel prescription hub and clinical services. Wellgistics Health is focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. With the successful integration of its patient-centric approach and innovative healthcare applications, Wellgistics Health intends to shift the dynamic of pharmaceutical care to revolve around the patient for a wide range of therapeutic conditions by offering a full spectrum of integrated solutions as a result of leveraging the synergies of its business segments to address access, care coordination, dispensing, delivery, and clinical management of pharmaceutical products ranging from "specialty-lite" to general maintenance conditions. For more information, please visit the Wellgistics Health's website: https://wellgisticshealth.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When Wellgistics Health uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Wellgistics Health's statements regarding Wellgistics Health's strategy and descriptions of its future operations, prospects, and plans. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from Wellgistics Health's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other risks detailed in our reports and statements filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in Wellgistics Health's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

