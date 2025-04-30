WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $46.87 million or $0.10 per share, compared to net loss of $14.31 million or $0.04 per share last year.Total revenues for the first quarter were $1.358 billion, compared to $1.199 billion last year.Nareit FFO per share for the quarter was $0.85, compared to $0.72 last year. Normalized FFO per share was $0.84, compared to $0.78 last year.Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its guidance for the full year. The company expects earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.53, Nareit FFO per share of $3.27 to $3.38, and Normalized FFO per share of $3.35 to $3.46.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX