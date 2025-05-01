WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $142.88 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $131.30 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $139.6 million or $0.96 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.074 billion from $1.045 billion last year.Service Corp. International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $142.88 Mln. vs. $131.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.074 Bln vs. $1.045 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $4.00Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX