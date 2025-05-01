LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Wednesday announced two strategic acquisitions to strengthen its international footprint. The group has signed an agreement to acquire Hospitalia, one of Chile's largest healthcare distributors, marking its entry into the country's healthcare sector.Hospitalia, which supplies surgical and medical products to public and private hospitals, recorded approximately £21 million in revenue in 2024. Completion of this deal is pending regulatory approval.Additionally, Bunzl has finalized the acquisition of Inpakomed, a Netherlands-based company that specializes in sterile packaging solutions for medical and forensic applications. Inpakomed generated around £2 million in revenue in 2024 and is expected to complement Bunzl's existing operations in the region.Bunzl CEO Frank van Zanten emphasized the company's strong cash generation and commitment to value-accretive acquisitions. He noted that Hospitalia's addition opens new opportunities in Chile, while Inpakomed enhances their offerings in the Netherlands.Wednesday BNZL.L closed at £2,350 or 1.73% higher on the LSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX