Donnerstag, 01.05.2025

WKN: A2DHJM | ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ
Stuttgart
30.04.25
08:15 Uhr
0,056 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
01.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company 

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company 
01-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1 May 2025 
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 
 
 ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") 
 
Holding in the Company 
 
Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, was informed on 30 April 2025 that 
Ventura Finance Limited, a company controlled by Mark Jackson, now has a holding of 159,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence 
each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 4.23% of the Ordinary Shares in issue, following transactions on 29 April 2025. 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Walls & Futures REIT PLC                         0333 700 7171 
Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive 
Website www.wallsandfutures.com 
 
 
Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) 
Nick Harriss/James Reeve   020 3328 5656 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 385721 
EQS News ID:  2128322 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
