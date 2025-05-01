DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Holding in the Company 01-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 May 2025 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Holding in the Company Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, was informed on 30 April 2025 that Ventura Finance Limited, a company controlled by Mark Jackson, now has a holding of 159,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to 4.23% of the Ordinary Shares in issue, following transactions on 29 April 2025. For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: HOL TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 385721 EQS News ID: 2128322 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128322&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)