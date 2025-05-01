LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NGG), an energy company, said Thursday that it has appointed Zoë Yujnovich as Chief Executive, after John Pettigrew decided to retire from the role on November 16, 2025. John Pettigrew had joined the company in 1991.Zoë, who had previously worked at Shell plc, will join National Grid board on September 1. The transition is expected to take place on November 17.Wednesday, National Grid stock had closed at $73, 0.05% lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after market hours, the stock traded 1.37% lesser before ending the trade at $72.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX