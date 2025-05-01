WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $104.0 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $101.4 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $109.6 million or $2.21 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $5.343 billion from $5.350 billion last year.Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $104.0 Mln. vs. $101.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.10 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $5.343 Bln vs. $5.350 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX