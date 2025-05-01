CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

01-May-2025 / 12:43 CET/CEST

01 May 2025

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of CoinShares Digital Securities LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos - Sharing of Staking Rewards Jersey - 01 May 2025 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces in accordance with Condition 5.3.2 of the Conditions of the CoinShares Digital Securities that Staking Rewards in relation to the class (the "Specified Class") specified below will be increased from 3% per annum to 10% per annum. As such, there will be a positive increase in the daily accrual to the Coin Entitlement (in addition to the pre-existing reduction in management fee to 0% p.a.) which shall apply from the start of trading on 08 May 2025 until a date to be specified in a further announcement in accordance with Condition 5.3.2.

Class ISIN WKN Management Fee Old Staking Reward New Staking Reward CoinShares Physical Staked Tezos GB00BMWB4803 A3GVCZ Reduced to 0% p.a. 3% p.a. 10% p.a.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 11, 2025. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com

