Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (TSXV: ELE) (OTCQX: ELEMF) ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") announces that it has received a further US$9.6 million as a result of its secured creditor claim against Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC ("Rambler"), in relation to the Company's former Ming gold stream ("Ming stream").

Highlights

The US$9.6 million received contributes towards up to US$15 million in portfolio payments the Company expects to receive across the portfolio in 2025

The expected portfolio payments are additional to the US$30.1 million - US$34.3 million in royalty revenue for 2025 at a US$2,600/oz gold price, as previously guided by the Company

A total of approximately US$12.3 million will have been received as a result of the secured creditor claim in relation to the Company's Ming stream, in addition to the US$0.5 million in prior stream revenue

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Altus, commented:

"We are pleased to receive the final instalments relating to the Ming stream that will take our total return to approximately US$12.8 million. The US$9.6 million received now forms the majority of up to US$15 million in one-off payments expected across the portfolio in 2025, which are incremental to our record royalty revenue guidance of US$30.1 million to US$34.3 million. With total expected revenue and payments this year of at least US$45 million, Elemental Altus is in the strongest financial health in its history."

Ming Payments

Following a formal Sales and Investment Solicitation Process ("SISP") relating to Rambler Metals and Mining Limited, the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador approved a bid from FireFly Metals Ltd ("Firefly") to acquire the Rambler Group for a total consideration of up to A$65 million on September 11, 2023.

The Company had the right to submit a secured claim against the total consideration being paid alongside other secured creditors. Since completion of the acquisition by FireFly, the Company has realised approximately US$12.2 million in cash with a final expected amount of US$0.1 million due. Including US$0.5 million in gold stream revenue, the Company has received a total of US$12.8 million from the Ming stream, compared to the original US$11 million acquisition in 2022.

About Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.

Elemental Altus is an income generating precious metals royalty company with 10 producing royalties and a diversified portfolio of pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company is focused on acquiring uncapped royalties and streams over producing, or near-producing, mines operated by established counterparties. The vision of Elemental Altus is to build a global gold royalty company, offering investors superior exposure to gold with reduced risk and a strong growth profile.

Notes

