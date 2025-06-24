Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTK3 | ISIN: CA28619K1093 | Ticker-Symbol: T8S
Frankfurt
24.06.25 | 15:29
1,200 Euro
+5,26 % +0,060
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEMENTAL ALTUS ROYALTIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0801,16019:50
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 19:26 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gleason & Sons LLC: Gleason & Sons Increases Its Holdings in Elemental Altus Royalties After Tether's Investment, Expanded Revenues

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Gleason & Sons LLC today announced today it has acquired nearly one million common shares of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. ("Elemental Altus" or "the Company") (TSXV:ELE)(OTCQX:ELEMF) via ongoing open market purchases.

"We are pleased to be increasing our long-term investment in Elemental Altus as its management team transitions the Company into an exciting new growth phase - having paid off all debt, booked its most profitable quarter ever, and streamlined its governance structure," said Stefan Gleason, managing director of Gleason & Sons.

"Elemental Altus is now 'locked and loaded' with an unused $50 million credit facility, more than $20 million in cash, and a new, deep-pocketed major shareholder in Tether Investments that understands the importance of accumulating hard assets.

"The Company's prior investments have created an expansion of payable ounces, revenues, and net income at the most opportune time, given the ongoing rally in gold prices.

"We believe Elemental Altus remains significantly undervalued and is well positioned not only to acquire additional royalties but also, potentially, to serve as a catalyst for consolidation in the mining royalty space." Gleason concluded.

Gleason & Sons is the family office of Stefan Gleason, a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns several privately held businesses in the United States, including Money Metals Exchange LLC. Money Metals is one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with nearly one million customers and over C$1 billion in annual revenues.

Gleason & Sons specifically targets equity and debt investments in mining royalty companies. Historically lower risk than direct investments in miners and explorers, the royalty model appears ideally positioned for an inflationary environment. Metals prices tend to rise, yet the royalty holder is insulated from the downside of higher operating, exploration, and capital costs at the underlying mines as well as other risks.

Stefan Gleason
Gleason & Sons LLC
Tel: 208-577-2230
www.GleasonSons.com

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address anticipated future events are forward-looking statements. Although the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gleason & Sons LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gleason-and-sons-increases-its-holdings-in-elemental-altus-royalties-after-tether-1042584

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.