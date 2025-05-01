WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $351.76 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $310.94 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $1.731 billion from $1.736 billion last year.Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $351.76 Mln. vs. $310.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.731 Bln vs. $1.736 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $7.02 to $7.18Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX