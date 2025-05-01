WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for first quarter of $204 millionThe company's earnings came in at $204 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $2.068 billion from $2.162 billion last year.Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $204 Mln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.068 Bln vs. $2.162 Bln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $8.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX