WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), Thursday announced financial report for the first quarter of 2025, revealing a net loss of $185.9 million or $0.22 a share, compared with a net profit of $682.2 million or $0.74 a share last year, primarily due to higher non-controlling interests.On adjusted basis, net income totaled $1.033 billion compared to $863.7 million in the prior year.Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of $1.13 per share for the period.Total revenues declined to $3.110 billion from $9.656 billion in the previous year.In the pre-market hours, KKR is trading at $116.09, up 1.59 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX