WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $171.9 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $207.4 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $291.5 million or $0.85 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $1.474 billion from $1.524 billion last year.Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $171.9 Mln. vs. $207.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.474 Bln vs. $1.524 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX