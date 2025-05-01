WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parker Hannifin (PH) has updated its guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. EPS is now projected in a range of $25.92 to $26.12, or $26.60 to $26.80 on an adjusted basis, and includes the effect of announced tariffs fully offset by mitigation actions. Sales in fiscal 2025 is projected to decline by approximately 1%, with organic sales growth of approximately 1%. In January, the company projected EPS of $24.46 to $25.06, or $26.40 to $27.00 on an adjusted basis.'With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs. We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets,' said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and CEO.Third quarter earnings totaled $960.87 million, or $7.37 per share. This compares with $726.57 million, or $5.56 per share, last year. Excluding items, Parker Hannifin reported adjusted earnings of $903.84 million or $6.94 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $4.96 billion from $5.07 billion last year.Shares of Parker Hannifin are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX