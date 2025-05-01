WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and total sales guidance for the second quarter.For the second quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.80 to $3.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $2.10 per share on total sales between $6.70 billion and $7.30 billion, with global components sales between $4.80 billion and $5.20 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $1.90 billion to $2.10 billion.On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.07 per share on sales of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company said the outlook does not include an expected 2 to 4 percent increase from newly implemented tariffs on global components sales.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX