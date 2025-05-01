Anzeige
WKN: A0JMJZ | ISIN: US6374171063 | Ticker-Symbol: CZ2
Tradegate
30.04.25
20:39 Uhr
35,900 Euro
-0,350
-0,97 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NNN REIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNN REIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,09036,20030.04.
36,13036,36030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NNN REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Maintains 2025 Guidance

Finanznachrichten News

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Highlights include:

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Net earnings of $0.51 per diluted share
  • Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 3.6% over prior year results, to $0.86 and $0.87, respectively
  • Increased ABR by 5.2% over the prior year result
  • Closed on $232.4 million of investments, at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4% and weighted average lease term of over 18 years, completing over 40% of the 2025 acquisition volume plan at the midpoint
  • Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector leading 11.6-year weighted average debt maturity, no encumbered assets, only 2.5% of floating rate debt and $1.1 billion of total available liquidity
  • Maintained high occupancy levels of 97.7% near NNN's 20-year occupancy average of 98.2%
  • Paid a $0.58 quarterly dividend, equating to a 5.4% annualized dividend yield and 66% AFFO payout ratio

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN's strong first quarter results and leadership in the triple-net market, combined with our deep tenant relationships and flexible balance sheet, position us to effectively execute our 2025 business plan and deliver continued per-share growth during the current macroeconomic conditions."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:



Quarter Ended March 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2025



2024


Revenues


$

230,854



$

215,407









Net earnings


$

96,458



$

94,371


Net earnings per share


$

0.51



$

0.52









FFO


$

158,734



$

151,261


FFO per share


$

0.85



$

0.83









Core FFO


$

160,907



$

151,578


Core FFO per share


$

0.86



$

0.83









AFFO


$

163,015



$

153,259


AFFO per share


$

0.87



$

0.84


OPERATING RESULTS



As of
March 31,
2025



As of
December 31,
2024



As of
March 31,
2024


Number of properties



3,641




3,568




3,546


Total gross leasable area (square feet)



37,311,000




36,557,000




36,137,000


Occupancy rate



97.7

%



98.5

%



99.4

%

Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



9.9




9.9




10.0


As previously announced, NNN initiated eviction proceedings for 64 properties leased to a mid-western restaurant operator. As of March 31, 2025, NNN had taken back possession of all 64 properties, of which 31 have been re-leased. Additionally, out of 35 properties that had previously been leased to a southeast U.S. furniture retailer that filed for bankruptcy in 2024, as of March 31, 2025, NNN had sold seven and re-leased five of these properties.

PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)


Quarter Ended
March 31, 2025


Total dollars invested(1)


$

232,393


Number of properties



82


Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



831,000


Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.4

%

Weighted average lease term (years)



18.4




(1)

Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements.

(2)

Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties.

(3)

Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS



Quarter Ended March 31, 2025


(dollars in thousands)


Occupied



Vacant



Total


Number of properties



9




1




10


Gross leasable area (square feet)



58,000




14,000




72,000


Net sale proceeds


$

13,340



$

2,499



$

15,839


Weighted average cap rate(1)



4.9

%



-




4.9

%



(1)

Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the properties.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.6 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average debt maturity of 11.6 years. The Company ended the first quarter 2025 with $1.1 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of $1.1 billion of unused line of credit capacity. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.5x and 4.2x, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on April 15, 2025, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share payable May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.32 per share, an annualized dividend yield of 5.4% and an AFFO payout ratio of 66% as of March 31, 2025. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 35 or more consecutive years.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company maintains previously provided 2025 guidance as summarized below:

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)


2025
Guidance

Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate, impairment losses
and executive retirement costs


$1.97 - $2.02

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share


$1.36

Core FFO per share


$3.33 - $3.38

AFFO per share


$3.39 - $3.44

General and administrative expenses


$47 - $48

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$15 - $16

Acquisition volume


$500 - $600

Disposition volume


$80 - $120

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 696567 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 52285.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2025, the Company owned 3,641 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 37,311,000 square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 35 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, executive retirement costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDAre") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Revenues:







Rental income


$

230,574



$

214,825


Interest and other income from real estate transactions



280




582





230,854




215,407









Operating expenses:







General and administrative



13,008




12,584


Real estate



9,375




7,154


Depreciation and amortization



64,617




60,615


Leasing transaction costs



130




33


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



1,512




1,204


Executive retirement costs



2,173




317





90,815




81,907


Gain on disposition of real estate



3,813




4,821


Earnings from operations



143,852




138,321









Other expenses (revenues):







Interest and other income



(329)




(119)


Interest expense



47,723




44,069





47,394




43,950









Net earnings


$

96,458



$

94,371









Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic



186,855,097




181,794,208


Diluted



187,080,084




182,212,897









Net earnings per share available to stockholders:







Basic


$

0.52



$

0.52


Diluted


$

0.51



$

0.52


NNN REIT, Inc.

Other Information

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Rental income from operating leases(1)


$

224,056



$

209,084


Earned income from direct financing leases(1)


$

114



$

119


Percentage rent(1)


$

886



$

888









Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)


$

5,518



$

4,734


Real estate expenses



(9,375)




(7,154)


Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(3,857)



$

(2,420)









Amortization of debt costs


$

1,466



$

1,301


Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

43



$

111




(1)

For the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $230,574 and $214,825, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




March 31,
2025



December 31,
2024


Assets:







Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization


$

8,898,036



$

8,746,168


Cash and cash equivalents



5,097




8,731


Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



427




331


Receivables, net of allowance of $679 and $617, respectively



3,577




2,975


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,311 and $4,156, respectively



34,245




34,005


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $27,725 and $27,002, respectively



8,288




8,958


Other assets



72,048




71,560


Total assets


$

9,021,718



$

8,872,728









Liabilities:







Line of credit payable


$

116,300



$

-


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,375,337




4,373,803


Accrued interest payable



74,698




29,699


Other liabilities



98,896




106,951


Total liabilities



4,665,231




4,510,453









Total equity



4,356,487




4,362,275









Total liabilities and equity


$

9,021,718



$

8,872,728









Common shares outstanding



187,950,480




187,540,929


NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Net earnings


$

96,458



$

94,371


Real estate depreciation and amortization



64,577




60,507


Gain on disposition of real estate



(3,813)




(4,821)


Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



1,512




1,204


FFO



158,734




151,261


Executive retirement costs



2,173




317


Core FFO



160,907




151,578


Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(509)




36


Net capital lease rent adjustment



60




54


Below-market rent amortization



(93)




(117)


Stock based compensation expense



3,571




3,567


Capitalized interest expense



(921)




(1,859)


AFFO


$

163,015



$

153,259









FFO per share:







Basic


$

0.85



$

0.83


Diluted


$

0.85



$

0.83









Core FFO per share:







Basic


$

0.86



$

0.83


Diluted


$

0.86



$

0.83









AFFO per share:







Basic


$

0.87



$

0.84


Diluted


$

0.87



$

0.84









Dividend per share


$

0.5800



$

0.5650


AFFO payout ratio (1)



66

%



67

%

(1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.


NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Net earnings


$

96,458



$

94,371


Interest expense



47,723




44,069


Depreciation and amortization



64,617




60,615


Gain on disposition of real estate



(3,813)




(4,821)


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



1,512




1,204


EBITDAre


$

206,497



$

195,438









Interest expense


$

47,723



$

44,069


Add back: capitalized interest



921




1,859


Fixed charges


$

48,644



$

45,928











March 31,
2025



December 31,
2024


Total assets


$

9,021,718



$

8,872,728


Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,123,438




2,065,520


Amortization of direct financing leases



2,715




2,655


Gross Assets


$

11,147,871



$

10,940,903









Debt outstanding:







Line of credit


$

116,300



$

-


Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,375,337




4,373,803


Total Debt



4,491,637




4,373,803


Unamortized note discount



45,646




46,437


Unamortized debt costs



29,017




29,760


Gross Debt



4,566,300




4,450,000


Total Cash



(5,524)




(9,062)


Net Debt


$

4,560,776



$

4,440,938


NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of March 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt


Principal



Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount



Stated
Rate



Effective
Rate



Maturity Date

Line of credit payable


$

116,300



$

116,300



SOFR +
87.5 bps




5.185

%


April 2028
















Unsecured notes payable:















2025



400,000




399,928




4.000

%



4.029

%


November 2025

2026



350,000




349,237




3.600

%



3.733

%


December 2026

2027



400,000




399,534




3.500

%



3.548

%


October 2027

2028



400,000




398,852




4.300

%



4.388

%


October 2028

2030



400,000




399,317




2.500

%



2.536

%


April 2030

2033



500,000




489,806




5.600

%



5.905

%


October 2033

2034



500,000




494,232




5.500

%



5.662

%


June 2034

2048



300,000




296,240




4.800

%



4.890

%


October 2048

2050



300,000




294,596




3.100

%



3.205

%


April 2050

2051



450,000




442,273




3.500

%



3.602

%


April 2051

2052



450,000




440,339




3.000

%



3.118

%


April 2052

Total



4,450,000




4,404,354

























Total unsecured debt(1)


$

4,566,300



$

4,520,654

























Debt costs





$

(43,820)










Accumulated amortization




14,803










Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization




(29,017)










Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs



$

4,375,337













(1)


Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 11.6 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.
Debt Summary - Continued
As of March 31, 2025
(unaudited)

Credit Metrics



March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Gross Debt / Gross Assets


41.0 %


40.7 %

Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)


5.5


5.6

EBITDAre / fixed charges


4.2


4.2

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants


Required


March 31,
2025

Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:





Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60


0.38

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50


4.27

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40


-

Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67


2.71

Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75


4.19

Unsecured Notes:





Limitation on incurrence of total debt


= 60%


40 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


= 40%


-

Debt service coverage ratio


= 1.5


4.2

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


= 150%


248 %

NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio
As of March 31, 2025

Top 20 Lines of Trade





% of ABR





As of March 31,



Lines of Trade


2025(1)


2024(2)

1.


Automotive service


17.9 %


16.3 %

2.


Convenience stores


16.8 %


16.2 %

3.


Restaurants - limited service


8.3 %


8.5 %

4.


Family entertainment centers


7.1 %


6.7 %

5.


Restaurants - full service


7.1 %


8.6 %

6.


Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories


5.0 %


4.6 %

7.


Health and fitness


4.0 %


4.4 %

8.


Theaters


3.9 %


4.1 %

9.


Equipment rental


3.2 %


2.9 %

10.


Automotive parts


2.5 %


2.4 %

11.


Wholesale clubs


2.4 %


2.5 %

12.


Drug stores


2.1 %


2.3 %

13.


Home improvement


2.0 %


2.2 %

14.


Medical service providers


1.9 %


1.8 %

15.


Pet supplies and services


1.6 %


1.1 %

16.


Furniture


1.3 %


2.0 %

17.


Consumer electronics


1.3 %


1.3 %

18.


General merchandise


1.2 %


1.4 %

19.


Travel plazas


1.2 %


1.3 %

20.


Home furnishings


1.1 %


1.3 %



Other


8.1 %


8.1 %



Total


100.0 %


100.0 %

Top 10 States



State


% of
ABR(1)




State


% of
ABR(1)

1.


Texas


19.0 %


6.


Tennessee


3.7 %

2.


Florida


8.7 %


7.


North Carolina


3.7 %

3.


Illinois


5.0 %


8.


Indiana


3.6 %

4.


Georgia


4.5 %


9.


Virginia


3.4 %

5.


Ohio


4.2 %


10.


Arizona


3.2 %


Based on ABR of:


(1)

$874,301,000 as of March 31, 2025.


(2)

$831,010,000 as of March 31, 2024.

NNN REIT, Inc.
Property Portfolio - Continued
As of March 31, 2025

Top 20 Tenants



Tenant


# of
Properties


% of
ABR(1)

1.


7-Eleven


146


4.5 %

2.


Mister Car Wash


121


4.0 %

3.


Dave & Buster's


34


3.8 %

4.


Camping World


48


3.8 %

5.


GPM Investments (convenience stores)


148


2.8 %

6.


Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)


204


2.6 %

7.


AMC Theatres


20


2.6 %

8.


BJ's Wholesale Club


13


2.4 %

9.


Kent Distributors (convenience stores)


49


2.3 %

10.


LA Fitness


25


2.3 %

11.


Mavis Tire Express Services


140


2.2 %

12.


Couche Tard (Pantry)


91


2.1 %

13.


Walgreens


49


1.8 %

14.


Chuck E. Cheese


51


1.8 %

15.


Sunoco


53


1.7 %

16.


Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)


62


1.6 %

17.


United Rentals


49


1.6 %

18.


Tidal Wave Auto Spa


35


1.4 %

19.


Super Star Car Wash


33


1.3 %

20.


Lifetime Fitness


3


1.3 %



Other


2,267


52.1 %



Total


3,641


100.0 %

Lease Expirations(2)



% of
ABR(1)


# of
Properties


Gross
Leasable
Area(3)




% of
ABR(1)


# of
Properties


Gross Leasable
Area(3)

2025


2.5 %


107


608,000


2031


6.9 %


187


2,633,000

2026


4.1 %


201


1,966,000


2032


5.2 %


191


1,873,000

2027


7.3 %


219


3,311,000


2033


4.6 %


136


1,411,000

2028


5.7 %


254


2,277,000


2034


5.6 %


179


2,332,000

2029


4.5 %


142


2,081,000


Thereafter


49.0 %


1,772


15,637,000

2030


4.6 %


169


2,202,000












(1)


Based on ABR of $874,301,000 as of March 31, 2025.

(2)


As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 9.9 years.

(3)


Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
