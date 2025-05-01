NNN REIT, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results and Maintains 2025 Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Highlights include:

First Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Net earnings of $0.51 per diluted share

Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 3.6% over prior year results, to $0.86 and $0.87, respectively

Increased ABR by 5.2% over the prior year result

Closed on $232.4 million of investments, at an initial cash cap rate of 7.4% and weighted average lease term of over 18 years, completing over 40% of the 2025 acquisition volume plan at the midpoint

Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector leading 11.6-year weighted average debt maturity, no encumbered assets, only 2.5% of floating rate debt and $1.1 billion of total available liquidity

Maintained high occupancy levels of 97.7% near NNN's 20-year occupancy average of 98.2%

Paid a $0.58 quarterly dividend, equating to a 5.4% annualized dividend yield and 66% AFFO payout ratio

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "NNN's strong first quarter results and leadership in the triple-net market, combined with our deep tenant relationships and flexible balance sheet, position us to effectively execute our 2025 business plan and deliver continued per-share growth during the current macroeconomic conditions."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO and diluted per share amounts:





Quarter Ended March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024

Revenues

$ 230,854



$ 215,407















Net earnings

$ 96,458



$ 94,371

Net earnings per share

$ 0.51



$ 0.52















FFO

$ 158,734



$ 151,261

FFO per share

$ 0.85



$ 0.83















Core FFO

$ 160,907



$ 151,578

Core FFO per share

$ 0.86



$ 0.83















AFFO

$ 163,015



$ 153,259

AFFO per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.84



OPERATING RESULTS





As of

March 31,

2025



As of

December 31,

2024



As of

March 31,

2024

Number of properties



3,641





3,568





3,546

Total gross leasable area (square feet)



37,311,000





36,557,000





36,137,000

Occupancy rate



97.7 %



98.5 %



99.4 % Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



9.9





9.9





10.0



As previously announced, NNN initiated eviction proceedings for 64 properties leased to a mid-western restaurant operator. As of March 31, 2025, NNN had taken back possession of all 64 properties, of which 31 have been re-leased. Additionally, out of 35 properties that had previously been leased to a southeast U.S. furniture retailer that filed for bankruptcy in 2024, as of March 31, 2025, NNN had sold seven and re-leased five of these properties.

PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2025

Total dollars invested(1)

$ 232,393

Number of properties



82

Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



831,000

Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.4 % Weighted average lease term (years)



18.4







(1) Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements. (2) Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties. (3) Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS





Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total

Number of properties



9





1





10

Gross leasable area (square feet)



58,000





14,000





72,000

Net sale proceeds

$ 13,340



$ 2,499



$ 15,839

Weighted average cap rate(1)



4.9 %



-





4.9 %





(1) Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the properties.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of March 31, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.6 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average debt maturity of 11.6 years. The Company ended the first quarter 2025 with $1.1 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of $1.1 billion of unused line of credit capacity. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.5x and 4.2x, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on April 15, 2025, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share payable May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend represents an annualized dividend of $2.32 per share, an annualized dividend yield of 5.4% and an AFFO payout ratio of 66% as of March 31, 2025. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 35 or more consecutive years.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company maintains previously provided 2025 guidance as summarized below:

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

2025

Guidance Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate, impairment losses

and executive retirement costs

$1.97 - $2.02 Real estate depreciation and amortization per share

$1.36 Core FFO per share

$3.33 - $3.38 AFFO per share

$3.39 - $3.44 General and administrative expenses

$47 - $48 Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$15 - $16 Acquisition volume

$500 - $600 Disposition volume

$80 - $120

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 696567 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 52285.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2025, the Company owned 3,641 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 37,311,000 square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 35 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, executive retirement costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDAre") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

NNN REIT, Inc. Income Statement Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2025



2024

Revenues:











Rental income

$ 230,574



$ 214,825

Interest and other income from real estate transactions



280





582







230,854





215,407















Operating expenses:











General and administrative



13,008





12,584

Real estate



9,375





7,154

Depreciation and amortization



64,617





60,615

Leasing transaction costs



130





33

Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



1,512





1,204

Executive retirement costs



2,173





317







90,815





81,907

Gain on disposition of real estate



3,813





4,821

Earnings from operations



143,852





138,321















Other expenses (revenues):











Interest and other income



(329)





(119)

Interest expense



47,723





44,069







47,394





43,950















Net earnings

$ 96,458



$ 94,371















Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



186,855,097





181,794,208

Diluted



187,080,084





182,212,897















Net earnings per share available to stockholders:











Basic

$ 0.52



$ 0.52

Diluted

$ 0.51



$ 0.52



NNN REIT, Inc. Other Information (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2025



2024

Rental income from operating leases(1)

$ 224,056



$ 209,084

Earned income from direct financing leases(1)

$ 114



$ 119

Percentage rent(1)

$ 886



$ 888















Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)

$ 5,518



$ 4,734

Real estate expenses



(9,375)





(7,154)

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements

$ (3,857)



$ (2,420)















Amortization of debt costs

$ 1,466



$ 1,301

Non-real estate depreciation expense

$ 43



$ 111







(1) For the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $230,574 and $214,825, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

NNN REIT, Inc. Balance Sheet Summary (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024

Assets:











Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

$ 8,898,036



$ 8,746,168

Cash and cash equivalents



5,097





8,731

Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



427





331

Receivables, net of allowance of $679 and $617, respectively



3,577





2,975

Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,311 and $4,156, respectively



34,245





34,005

Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $27,725 and $27,002, respectively



8,288





8,958

Other assets



72,048





71,560

Total assets

$ 9,021,718



$ 8,872,728















Liabilities:











Line of credit payable

$ 116,300



$ -

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,375,337





4,373,803

Accrued interest payable



74,698





29,699

Other liabilities



98,896





106,951

Total liabilities



4,665,231





4,510,453















Total equity



4,356,487





4,362,275















Total liabilities and equity

$ 9,021,718



$ 8,872,728















Common shares outstanding



187,950,480





187,540,929



NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 96,458



$ 94,371

Real estate depreciation and amortization



64,577





60,507

Gain on disposition of real estate



(3,813)





(4,821)

Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of recoveries



1,512





1,204

FFO



158,734





151,261

Executive retirement costs



2,173





317

Core FFO



160,907





151,578

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(509)





36

Net capital lease rent adjustment



60





54

Below-market rent amortization



(93)





(117)

Stock based compensation expense



3,571





3,567

Capitalized interest expense



(921)





(1,859)

AFFO

$ 163,015



$ 153,259















FFO per share:











Basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.83

Diluted

$ 0.85



$ 0.83















Core FFO per share:











Basic

$ 0.86



$ 0.83

Diluted

$ 0.86



$ 0.83















AFFO per share:











Basic

$ 0.87



$ 0.84

Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 0.84















Dividend per share

$ 0.5800



$ 0.5650

AFFO payout ratio (1)



66 %



67 % (1) Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.



NNN REIT, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





Quarter Ended March 31,





2025



2024

Net earnings

$ 96,458



$ 94,371

Interest expense



47,723





44,069

Depreciation and amortization



64,617





60,615

Gain on disposition of real estate



(3,813)





(4,821)

Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



1,512





1,204

EBITDAre

$ 206,497



$ 195,438















Interest expense

$ 47,723



$ 44,069

Add back: capitalized interest



921





1,859

Fixed charges

$ 48,644



$ 45,928



















March 31,

2025



December 31,

2024

Total assets

$ 9,021,718



$ 8,872,728

Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,123,438





2,065,520

Amortization of direct financing leases



2,715





2,655

Gross Assets

$ 11,147,871



$ 10,940,903















Debt outstanding:











Line of credit

$ 116,300



$ -

Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs



4,375,337





4,373,803

Total Debt



4,491,637





4,373,803

Unamortized note discount



45,646





46,437

Unamortized debt costs



29,017





29,760

Gross Debt



4,566,300





4,450,000

Total Cash



(5,524)





(9,062)

Net Debt

$ 4,560,776



$ 4,440,938



NNN REIT, Inc. Debt Summary As of March 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,

Net of

Unamortized

Discount



Stated

Rate



Effective

Rate



Maturity Date Line of credit payable

$ 116,300



$ 116,300



SOFR +

87.5 bps





5.185 %

April 2028





























Unsecured notes payable:



























2025



400,000





399,928





4.000 %



4.029 %

November 2025 2026



350,000





349,237





3.600 %



3.733 %

December 2026 2027



400,000





399,534





3.500 %



3.548 %

October 2027 2028



400,000





398,852





4.300 %



4.388 %

October 2028 2030



400,000





399,317





2.500 %



2.536 %

April 2030 2033



500,000





489,806





5.600 %



5.905 %

October 2033 2034



500,000





494,232





5.500 %



5.662 %

June 2034 2048



300,000





296,240





4.800 %



4.890 %

October 2048 2050



300,000





294,596





3.100 %



3.205 %

April 2050 2051



450,000





442,273





3.500 %



3.602 %

April 2051 2052



450,000





440,339





3.000 %



3.118 %

April 2052 Total



4,450,000





4,404,354















































Total unsecured debt(1)

$ 4,566,300



$ 4,520,654















































Debt costs







$ (43,820)

















Accumulated amortization





14,803

















Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization





(29,017)

















Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and

unamortized debt costs



$ 4,375,337

























(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 11.6 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of March 31, 2025

(unaudited)

Credit Metrics





March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Gross Debt / Gross Assets

41.0 %

40.7 % Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)

5.5

5.6 EBITDAre / fixed charges

4.2

4.2

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of March 31, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required

March 31,

2025 Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:







Maximum leverage ratio

< 0.60

0.38 Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio

> 1.50

4.27 Maximum secured indebtedness ratio

< 0.40

- Unencumbered asset value ratio

> 1.67

2.71 Unencumbered interest ratio

> 1.75

4.19 Unsecured Notes:







Limitation on incurrence of total debt

= 60%

40 % Limitation on incurrence of secured debt

= 40%

- Debt service coverage ratio

= 1.5

4.2 Maintenance of total unencumbered assets

= 150%

248 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

As of March 31, 2025

Top 20 Lines of Trade









% of ABR







As of March 31,



Lines of Trade

2025(1)

2024(2) 1.

Automotive service

17.9 %

16.3 % 2.

Convenience stores

16.8 %

16.2 % 3.

Restaurants - limited service

8.3 %

8.5 % 4.

Family entertainment centers

7.1 %

6.7 % 5.

Restaurants - full service

7.1 %

8.6 % 6.

Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories

5.0 %

4.6 % 7.

Health and fitness

4.0 %

4.4 % 8.

Theaters

3.9 %

4.1 % 9.

Equipment rental

3.2 %

2.9 % 10.

Automotive parts

2.5 %

2.4 % 11.

Wholesale clubs

2.4 %

2.5 % 12.

Drug stores

2.1 %

2.3 % 13.

Home improvement

2.0 %

2.2 % 14.

Medical service providers

1.9 %

1.8 % 15.

Pet supplies and services

1.6 %

1.1 % 16.

Furniture

1.3 %

2.0 % 17.

Consumer electronics

1.3 %

1.3 % 18.

General merchandise

1.2 %

1.4 % 19.

Travel plazas

1.2 %

1.3 % 20.

Home furnishings

1.1 %

1.3 %



Other

8.1 %

8.1 %



Total

100.0 %

100.0 %

Top 10 States





State

% of

ABR(1)





State

% of

ABR(1) 1.

Texas

19.0 %

6.

Tennessee

3.7 % 2.

Florida

8.7 %

7.

North Carolina

3.7 % 3.

Illinois

5.0 %

8.

Indiana

3.6 % 4.

Georgia

4.5 %

9.

Virginia

3.4 % 5.

Ohio

4.2 %

10.

Arizona

3.2 %



Based on ABR of:

(1) $874,301,000 as of March 31, 2025.

(2) $831,010,000 as of March 31, 2024.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of March 31, 2025

Top 20 Tenants





Tenant

# of

Properties

% of

ABR(1) 1.

7-Eleven

146

4.5 % 2.

Mister Car Wash

121

4.0 % 3.

Dave & Buster's

34

3.8 % 4.

Camping World

48

3.8 % 5.

GPM Investments (convenience stores)

148

2.8 % 6.

Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)

204

2.6 % 7.

AMC Theatres

20

2.6 % 8.

BJ's Wholesale Club

13

2.4 % 9.

Kent Distributors (convenience stores)

49

2.3 % 10.

LA Fitness

25

2.3 % 11.

Mavis Tire Express Services

140

2.2 % 12.

Couche Tard (Pantry)

91

2.1 % 13.

Walgreens

49

1.8 % 14.

Chuck E. Cheese

51

1.8 % 15.

Sunoco

53

1.7 % 16.

Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)

62

1.6 % 17.

United Rentals

49

1.6 % 18.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa

35

1.4 % 19.

Super Star Car Wash

33

1.3 % 20.

Lifetime Fitness

3

1.3 %



Other

2,267

52.1 %



Total

3,641

100.0 %

Lease Expirations (2)





% of

ABR(1)

# of

Properties

Gross

Leasable

Area(3)





% of

ABR(1)

# of

Properties

Gross Leasable

Area(3) 2025

2.5 %

107

608,000

2031

6.9 %

187

2,633,000 2026

4.1 %

201

1,966,000

2032

5.2 %

191

1,873,000 2027

7.3 %

219

3,311,000

2033

4.6 %

136

1,411,000 2028

5.7 %

254

2,277,000

2034

5.6 %

179

2,332,000 2029

4.5 %

142

2,081,000

Thereafter

49.0 %

1,772

15,637,000 2030

4.6 %

169

2,202,000























(1)

Based on ABR of $874,301,000 as of March 31, 2025. (2)

As of March 31, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 9.9 years. (3)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.