NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.55 A.M. ET).In the GreenZoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is up over 123% at $9.12. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is up over 57% at $4.51. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is up over 23% at $2.43. TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) is up over 20% at $24.20. NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) is up over 17% at $28.40. Urgent.ly Inc. (ULY) is up over 16% at $17.29. Vestis Corporation (VSTS) is up over 15% at $10.08. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (CEP) is up over 13% at $48.00. Oblong, Inc. (OBLG) is up over 10% at $2.70. Unisys Corporation (UIS) is up over 7% at $4.26.In the RedArvinas, Inc. (ARVN) is down over 33% at $6.37. OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) is down over 18% at $12.30. Organon & Co. (OGN) is down over 16% at $10.80. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is down over 15% at $21.40. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) is down over 15% at $1.75. Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) is down over 12% at $4.34. BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) is down over 12% at $2.74. Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is down over 9% at $21.50. Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) is down over 8% at $85.80. Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is down over 8% at $1.36.