This recognition highlights LTIMindtree's excellence across all quadrants in US and Europe region

LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been named a Leader across all four quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2025 report for both the United States and Europe by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm

The ISG Provider Lens report evaluates the capabilities of 30 providers across four quadrants: Consulting and Advisory Services, Implementation and Integration Services, Managed Services, and OCI Solutions and Capabilities. LTIMindtree has been named a Leader in all four quadrants, highlighting its robust expertise and commitment to driving digital transformation for enterprises.

"LTIMindtree's leadership in the Oracle Cloud ecosystem stems from its strong commitment to AI-driven automation, deep Oracle expertise, and customer-centric approach. Its proprietary frameworks and accelerators make Oracle Cloud adoption seamless for enterprises," said Siddharth Idnani, Lead Author, ISG Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2025

Why LTIMindtree Stands Out

Comprehensive Oracle Cloud Expertise End-to-end solutions covering consulting, implementation, integration, and managed services tailored for industry-specific needs.

End-to-end solutions covering consulting, implementation, integration, and managed services tailored for industry-specific needs. AI-Driven Automation Accelerators Proprietary AI-powered platforms, including Enclose, Infinity, Canvas and Novigo , drive efficiency and faster cloud adoption.

Proprietary AI-powered platforms, including , drive efficiency and faster cloud adoption. OCI-Centric Innovations Cutting-edge solutions like Cloud Boost powered by Infinity Platform streamline Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) migration, ensuring cost-effective transformation.

Cutting-edge solutions like streamline Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) migration, ensuring cost-effective transformation. Proven Track Record in Oracle Ecosystem Backed by 3,500+ Oracle-certified professionals and over 150 Oracle Expertise Badges, LTIMindtree has been a trusted Oracle partner for over 20 years

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in Oracle Cloud transformation across both the US and Europe markets. Our AI-driven automation platforms, industry-specific solutions, and deep Oracle expertise enable enterprises to unlock new value and accelerate their cloud journeys," said Newin Durai Chelladurai, Head of Oracle Practice, LTIMindtree.

With its commitment to AI-driven innovation, deep Oracle expertise, and a client-first approach, LTIMindtree is the ideal partner for enterprises looking to harness the full potential of Oracle Cloud.

Read the reports here.

About LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 86,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree a Larsen Toubro Group company solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

