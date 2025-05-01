Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Total Voting Rights 01-May-2025 / 15:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 1 May 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 Total Voting Rights 1 May 2025: As at 30 April 2025, Metro Bank Holdings PLC has 673,018,224 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank Holdings PLC holds no shares in treasury. The above figure of 673,018,224 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank Holdings PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1. Enquiries Metro Bank Holdings PLC Clare Gilligan Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385 ENDS About Metro Bank Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 75 stores in the UK, telephone banking from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via an award-winning mobile app. Metro Bank appeared in second place for personal and business service in-store in the Competition and Markets Authority's Service Quality Survey, February 2025. Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC. Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to www.fscs.org.uk. Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 385760 EQS News ID: 2128560 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

